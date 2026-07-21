Mission Air Conditioning Reports Rising Demand for Spray Foam Insulation as McAllen Energy Bills Peak

South Texas HVAC Contractor Says Inadequate Attic Insulation Is the Most Overlooked Driver of High Cooling Costs in the Rio Grande Valley

Your AC can only do so much when there's three inches of old fiberglass sitting between your ceiling and a 140-degree attic.” — Jose Zavala, Owner, Mission Air Conditioning

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Air Conditioning, a locally owned HVAC and insulation company serving McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley, is reporting increased demand for spray foam insulation services as South Texas homeowners face peak summer energy bills and look for lasting solutions beyond thermostat adjustments.According to Jose Zavala, owner of Mission Air Conditioning, the pattern is predictable: homeowners notice their AEP Texas bills climbing through June and July, turn to the thermostat as the obvious culprit, and exhaust simple fixes before discovering the real issue. In a significant share of RGV homes, particularly those built before 2000, the problem is in the attic."Your AC can only do so much when there's three inches of old fiberglass sitting between your ceiling and a 140-degree attic," said Zavala. "We go into a lot of homes where the system is actually working fine, it's just fighting a heat load it was never designed to overcome. When we put closed-cell spray foam on the roof deck, we're not making the AC more efficient. We're reducing how hard it has to work in the first place."South Texas conditions make attic insulation a higher-stakes issue than in most of the country. A residential roof in McAllen can reach temperatures of 160 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit on a peak July afternoon, and attic temperatures in under-insulated homes regularly exceed 130 degrees. Unlike climates where residents cool their homes four to six months per year, the Rio Grande Valley's cooling season runs ten to eleven months annually, meaning every inefficiency in the building envelope compounds across a much longer period of operation.Closed-cell spray foam applied to the underside of the attic roof deck creates both a thermal barrier and an air seal, dramatically reducing the heat transferred from the roof into the living space below. Mission Air Conditioning reports that homeowners who upgrade from inadequate attic insulation to closed-cell spray foam typically see cooling cost reductions of 15 to 30 percent, a meaningful figure when the RGV's extended cooling season means HVAC energy costs represent a larger-than-average share of annual household electricity spend.Zavala notes that spray foam is particularly well-suited to the RGV's combination of high heat and seasonal humidity. Unlike blown fiberglass, which settles and loses R-value over time and can absorb moisture in humid conditions, closed-cell spray foam maintains its rated performance indefinitely and functions as a Class II vapor barrier, reducing moisture infiltration through the roof deck."We've been doing more spray foam evaluations this year than ever before," Zavala said. "A lot of it is word of mouth, someone's neighbor gets it done, their bill drops noticeably, and they call us to find out what it would cost for their house. In most cases, the conversation is pretty simple: we look at the attic, give an honest assessment of what's there, and tell them what it would take to get to where they should be."Mission Air Conditioning offers free attic insulation assessments for McAllen-area homeowners considering spray foam upgrades. The company installs both open-cell and closed-cell spray foam for residential and light commercial applications and handles the full scope of attic insulation work alongside its HVAC services.About Mission Air ConditioningMission Air Conditioning is a locally owned HVAC and insulation company serving McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and the Rio Grande Valley. Specializing in AC repair, AC replacement, HVAC maintenance, and spray foam insulation, Mission Air provides honest, no-pressure service to residential and light commercial customers across South Texas. Learn more at missionaircon.com/hvac-services/spray-foam-insulation/.

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