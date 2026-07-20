Mesa County Workforce Center employee receives National Disability Employment award

The Mesa County Workforce Center is proud to celebrate Employment Services Specialist Jeana Brown, who has been recognized with the prestigious Judy Emery "Genesis" Award by the National Disability Institute through the National Navigator Exchange.

The Judy Emery "Genesis" Award honors individuals who demonstrate innovation, leadership and a lasting commitment to improving employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Named after Judy Emery, whose pioneering work helped establish the Disability Program Navigator model that has since been adopted nationwide, the award recognizes professionals whose ideas and dedication create meaningful change in workforce systems.

Brown was nominated by Lia Weiler, Disability Program Navigator Specialist with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, in recognition of her work connecting individuals with disabilities to employment opportunities and advancing inclusive workforce practices.

Brown works alongside job seekers, employers and community partners to reduce barriers to employment and ensure individuals with disabilities have access to the resources and support they need to succeed in the workforce.

"Jeana's consistency and passion for her clients is exceptional," said Heather Nara, Director of the Mesa County Workforce Center. "She approaches every interaction with empathy, professionalism and a genuine desire to help others succeed. We are incredibly proud of her and grateful to see her receive this well-earned national recognition."

Brown's recognition highlights not only her individual achievements but also the Workforce Center's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive workforce where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

Please join us in congratulating Jeana on this well-deserved national honor. Her passion, innovation and dedication continue to make a lasting difference for Mesa County residents and serve as an example for workforce professionals across the country.