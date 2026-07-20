Portion of Daybreak Regional Park to close Aug. 3 through Oct. 15 for restoration project construction

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The lower portion of Daybreak Regional Park, west of Northeast Daybreak Road, will close beginning Aug. 3 for construction activities related to the East Fork Lewis River Reconnection Project, being led by the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership. The park will reopen on Oct. 15. During the closure, the portion of the park east (upstream) of Northeast Daybreak Road will remain open.

The lower portion of the park will be closed to all visitors, including anyone attempting to access it by foot, bicycle or via the river. It is unsafe to enter closed construction areas, even when active construction isn’t visible.

The construction is part of the East Fork Lewis River Reconnection Project, a multi-year project to restore habitat and reduce flooding and erosion along three river miles of the lower East Fork Lewis River.

During the closure, work will include:

Relocating a portion of the trail farther from the river to reduce erosion risk

Grading a floodplain bench along the bank to increase flood storage and create additional floodplain habitat

Installing wood structures along the bank to help further reduce erosion risk

Planting native trees and shrubs to stabilize the shoreline and provide wildlife habitat

This work is unrelated to the closure of the boat launch at the park. The boat launch was significantly damaged during a flood event in December 2025. When the park reopens in October, the boat launch will remain closed. Public Works, Parks and Nature plans to repair or replace the boat launch, but an estimated reopening date is currently unknown. Because of the launch’s proximity to a protected, fish-bearing river, additional permitting requirements apply. Public Works plans to begin repairs as soon as permits are approved by regulatory agencies and funding for repairs has been identified.

Upon completion of the East Fork Lewis River Reconnection project, the park will reopen with a community event hosted by Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership and Clark County. Volunteer planting events will continue at the project site into winter 2026/2027.

Information and updates are shared on the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership's project webpage. Daybreak Regional Park information, including closure status and updates, is posted on the county’s webpage for the park.

For information about road and park projects, closures, opportunities for community input, and more, residents can follow Public Works on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and view information on Nextdoor. Residents can also visit clark.wa.gov/public-works to sign up for email notifications.