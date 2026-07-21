ATLAS Power Networks Announces Strategic Commercialization Partnership with APEX Financial Partners

ATLAS Power Networks and APEX Financial Partners announce strategic commercialization partnership

APEX to support ATLAS with advisory, enterprise outreach, brand acceleration, and commercialization strategy for wireless-energy infrastructure.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy remains one of the last major infrastructure layers still dependent on wires, batteries, manual charging, and unmanaged delivery. ATLAS Power Networks, Inc. is working to change that through software-defined wireless-energy infrastructure designed to make power delivery authenticated, metered, auditable, and commercially scalable.

Through its collaboration with APEX Financial Partners, ATLAS will receive strategic advisory, enterprise outreach, brand development, and commercialization support as the company advances its programmable wireless-energy platform.

Terms of the relationship were not disclosed.

ATLAS Power Networks is developing software-defined wireless-energy infrastructure designed to transform wireless power activity into authenticated, metered, and auditable energy sessions. Through ATLAS PowerOS, the company is building a control layer intended to support device identity, telemetry, metering, audit records, and usage-based energy workflows across enterprise infrastructure, industrial IoT, robotics, OEM integrations, government applications, and future consumer products.

For ATLAS’s shareholders, stakeholders, and international community across more than 35 countries, the partnership represents an important commercialization milestone as the company advances from platform development and controlled validation toward enterprise engagement, partner development, and market-facing execution.

“Every once in a while you come across a company that has the potential to define a new category,” said Richard O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of APEX Financial Partners. “What impressed us most about ATLAS was not simply the technology, but the vision behind it. ATLAS is working to create a new software layer for how wireless energy can be managed, authenticated, and commercialized. We are excited to support Robert and the ATLAS team as they move into the next phase of growth.”

ATLAS recently introduced PowerLink X1, the company’s first hardware endpoint built on the ATLAS PowerOS platform. PowerLink X1 is currently in controlled validation as part of ATLAS’s broader effort to demonstrate authenticated wireless-power workflows, endpoint authorization, telemetry capture, session metering, and audit-ready infrastructure.

The company’s commercialization strategy is focused on enterprise validation, paid-pilot pathways, OEM and partner discussions, and infrastructure software capable of supporting recurring platform access, metered usage, and long-term licensing opportunities.

“We have never viewed ATLAS as simply another wireless charging company,” said Robert Smith, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ATLAS Power Networks. “We are building the software infrastructure that can allow wireless energy to become authenticated, metered, managed, and scalable. APEX brings strategic leadership, commercialization experience, and market-development support as we continue advancing ATLAS PowerOS and PowerLink X1.”

ATLAS’s technology roadmap is designed around a core thesis: energy should behave more like modern infrastructure. Devices should be able to prove identity before receiving power. Sessions should be measurable. Usage should be auditable. Operators should have visibility into energy activity across devices, fleets, and environments.

About ATLAS Power Networks

ATLAS Power Networks, Inc. is developing programmable wireless-energy infrastructure designed to transform wireless power into authenticated, metered, software-defined energy sessions. Through ATLAS PowerOS, PowerLink X1, and related platform technologies, ATLAS is building the network layer for energy across enterprise infrastructure, industrial IoT, robotics, OEM integrations, government applications, and future consumer products. For more information, visit atlaspower.ai.

About APEX Financial Partners

APEX Financial Partners is a strategic advisory and growth firm focused on supporting high-potential companies across technology, financial services, and emerging markets. APEX provides strategic advisory, commercialization support, brand development, market positioning, and long-term business growth services. For more information, visit apexfinancialpartners.net.

Forward-Looking Statements and Securities Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ATLAS’s technology roadmap, commercialization plans, validation activities, pilot pathways, partner discussions, and future market opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any securities offering, if conducted, will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and applicable securities laws.

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