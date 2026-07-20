Governor Moore Tours FSK Bridge Progress with Members of Congress

Updated: Monday, July 20, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore today toured the progress being made on the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild with members of the Maryland congressional delegation and other congressional leaders to highlight the critical importance of the bridge both to the State and to the entire nation. The governor was joined by Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Chair of the House Appropriations Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Subcommittee Representative Steve Womack (R-AR-03), as well as Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD), Representative Kweisi Mfume (D-MD-07), Representative Johnny Olszewski (D-MD-02), Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD-05)Representative Glenn Ivey (D-MD-04), and Former Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD).

“The Francis Scott Key Bridge was a vital economic engine and our commitment to rebuilding it is crucial to the continued prosperity of our nation,” said Gov. Moore. “Together with our federal and regional partners, we will rebuild this bridge as quickly, safely, and cost efficiently as possible to ensure that this vital corridor bounces back stronger for generations to come.”

The governor’s engagements today reflect the State’s ongoing commitment to restore the Francis Scott Key Bridge as the integral link between communities throughout the region and Maryland’s economy.

“I am grateful to Governor Moore and his administration for their transparency about the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and for inviting me to tour the site in-person today,” said Chair of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “As Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, I look forward to continuing to partner with Governor Moore and the U.S. Department of Transportation to ensure that congressional funding is used effectively to reopen this critical pathway for people and goods across the region.”

“Proper oversight of the American taxpayer dollars being used to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge is a responsibility I do not take lightly,” said Housing and Urban Development Subcommittee Representative Steve Womack (R-AR-03). “This bridge is a vital artery for the movement of people and goods, and its success unlocks the full potential of commerce along our Eastern seaboard. As Chair of the House Appropriations Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Subcommittee, I am committed to working with President Trump, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore to ensure this project receives the necessary resources for a safe and efficient rebuild that will prevent a future catastrophe.”

"We’ve always known Team Maryland will fight to rebuild our Francis Scott Key Bridge, and we won’t rest until it’s done. We won’t rest because we’re doing it for all of Maryland: the six Marylanders that lost their lives that day, the brave Marylanders that dove into the frigid water during the rescue operation, and the strong Marylanders whose businesses and livelihoods were impacted by the collapse,” said Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD). “We’re also doing it for our regional and national economy and everyone who depends upon the Port of Baltimore, which supports our national agriculture and auto industries among many others. It is so exciting to see construction actively underway today. This project highlights what strong federal partnership can accomplish as we remain focused on ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly while delivering a safe, sustainable bridge.”

“The rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge represents what can be accomplished when leaders at every level of government come together with a shared purpose,” said Representative Kweisi Mfume (D-MD-07). “I am thankful for Governor Moore’s partnership and the unwavering commitment of our federal delegation to restore this critical transportation corridor as safely and as quickly as possible. This project is about restoring economic opportunity, strengthening our supply chain, and reaffirming our commitment to the workers, families, businesses, and communities that depend on the Port of Baltimore. Together, we are delivering on our promise to rebuild stronger than before.”

"Today's tour underscored what we've known from the beginning: rebuilding the Key Bridge is not just a Maryland priority — it's a national and bipartisan imperative," said Representative Johnny Olszewski (D-MD-02). "We have to keep the momentum going and do everything possible to rebuild it as quickly, safely and cost-effectively as we can."

“From day one, Team Maryland has worked together closely to ensure that the Key Bridge is rebuilt as safely, quickly, and cost-effectively as possible,” said Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD-05). “I thank Governor Moore and my colleagues for their efforts to ensure proper Congressional oversight for this critical project for Maryland and the nation.”

"The progress being made on the Francis Scott Key Bridge is a testament to what can be accomplished when federal, state, and local partners work together,” said Representative Glenn Ivey (D-MD-04). “As Congress continues to support this effort, we have a responsibility to work with Governor Moore to ensure taxpayer dollars are invested wisely and that this project moves forward safely, efficiently, and without delay. I look forward to continuing our partnership to rebuild this bridge and restore the critical connection that supports Maryland families, businesses, the Port of Baltimore, and our nation's economy."

“Thanks to Governor Moore’s leadership, Maryland is working around the clock to rebuild the Key Bridge,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson. “We appreciated the opportunity to show our congressional partners the significant progress our teams are making as we continue to work together on this nationally significant project."

"It was a pleasure to show our federal partners the ongoing construction of the bridge as we serve as good stewards of both federal funding and the settlement secured by the State through Attorney General Anthony Brown,” said Maryland Transportation Authority Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “The tour highlighted the tremendous scale of work underway across the Key Bridge Rebuild project, and our crews are making strong progress as we work to safely and efficiently reconnect our communities.”

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was a vital economic and transportation artery for the region, connecting thousands of Maryland commuters and commercial vehicles daily. Its critical function supported the Port of Baltimore, which generates an annual economic impact of more than $70 billion and links more than 273,000 jobs to its activities.

Immediately following the collapse of the bridge, state, local, and federal partners worked tirelessly to advance recovery operations. In only 78 days, the Unified Command removed more than 50,000 tons of debris from the Patapsco River to restore the Fort McHenry Federal Channel, welcoming back global shipping businesses and cruises and getting Marylanders back to work.

The recovery mission included the distribution of more than $42 million in emergency funding from State agencies to keep impacted businesses open and support affected workers in surrounding communities. The rapid response to the crisis—driven by more than 1,500 people from federal, state, and local agencies—allowed the rebuilding to start quickly, while jumpstarting the Port of Baltimore’s recovery.

Pre-construction activities for the rebuild began in January 2025, including detailed engineering tests that provided vital data points to inform design and construction decisions. The project’s test pile program—a critical process to ensure a sound foundation design—began in the fall of 2025 and reached completion ahead of schedule last month. January of this year marked the beginning of platform construction, which will allow supplies, construction personnel, and equipment to reach the pier sites more efficiently to accelerate the construction process.

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