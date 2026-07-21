SPiER Brings Evidence-Based Suicide Prevention to MEDITECH's Electronic Health Record

National nonprofit expands its work with health care technology leaders to bring evidence-based suicide prevention directly into clinical workflows.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPiER announced a new partnership today with MEDITECH to advance evidence-based suicide prevention by integrating nationally recognized clinical resources into the MEDITECH Expanse electronic health record. Through the collaboration, MEDITECH is expanding its Depression and Suicide Prevention Toolkit with the Stanley-Brown Safety Plan, the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS) Framework, and the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ), helping health care organizations deliver more consistent, suicide-safer care across emergency, inpatient, ambulatory, and other care settings.Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the United States, yet many effective practices are rarely part of standard care due to implementation challenges across health care settings. SPiER was created to address this gap by collaborating with health tech firms, health systems, clinicians, researchers, and national experts to integrate proven suicide prevention methods into the technologies providers use daily."This partnership reflects a broader shift in how health care approaches suicide prevention. We have decades of research showing what works, and the real opportunity lies in embedding that evidence into the technology and workflows clinicians rely on every day, so it can inform care more consistently, strengthen clinical decision-making, and ultimately improve outcomes for the people who need us most,” said Virna Little, PsyD, LCSW-r, MBA, CEO and Co-Founder of SPiER.Research has shown that health systems implementing comprehensive evidence-based suicide prevention practices can reduce suicide deaths among patients by as much as 60 to 80 percent. By integrating validated tools directly into electronic health records, health care organizations can strengthen implementation, improve continuity of care, and better support clinicians with evidence-based guidance at the point of care.“We are continuing to build onto our Depression and Suicide Prevention Toolkit with the latest gold standard evidence-based content and tools,” says MEDITECH Associate Vice President Janet Desroche. “This ensures our customers have the support they need to screen for, intervene, monitor, and consistently coordinate care transitions to prevent the risk of suicide. The need is dire, as every day an average of 132 Americans take their own lives. Every life saved is a victory.”The Stanley-Brown Safety Plan is one of the most widely adopted evidence-based suicide prevention interventions in the world, while the CAMS Frameworkis supported by more than 40 years of clinical research demonstrating improved patient outcomes. The toolkit also includes the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ), an evidence-based screening tool that helps clinicians quickly identify patients at risk for suicide and support timely intervention.“The science behind the Stanley-Brown Safety Plan is grounded in a simple but powerful idea: suicidal crises can escalate quickly, but they are often time-limited,” says Gregory K. Brown, PhD, co-developer of the Stanley-Brown Safety Planning Intervention. “By helping patients identify their personal warning signs, coping strategies, supportive contacts, and emergency resources before a crisis peaks, clinicians can give them a practical, step-by-step tool to stay safe in the moments when it matters most.”"CAMS is proven to resolve suicidal ideation in as few as six sessions, decreasing hopelessness and helping patients build lives worth living with purpose and meaning," said David A. Jobes, PhD, founder of the CAMS Framework. “Making these forms available to clinicians in their MEDITECH system will help to optimize treatment outcomes and save lives.”The partnership with MEDITECH reflects SPiER's broader commitment to advancing evidence-based suicide prevention through healthcare technology. Each new collaboration expands access to proven clinical tools, helping move decades of research beyond guidelines and into the everyday delivery of care.About SPiERSPiER is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening suicide prevention by integrating evidence-based practices into electronic health records and other healthcare technologies worldwide. By partnering with healthcare technology companies, health systems, clinicians, researchers, and other organizations, SPiER helps embed proven practices into the systems and workflows clinicians use every day, making high-quality suicide prevention easier to deliver at scale.Learn more at www.theSPiERproject.org

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