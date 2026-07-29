Nurse Practitioner Launches Three-in-One Cookbook for Diabetes, Heart Disease and Hypertension

Dr Jasneth James, DNP, MSN, FNP

Transforming the science of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease into practical nutrition, delicious recipes, and natural remedies for healthier living.

My goal is to empower people with the knowledge to understand disease, nourish their bodies through healthy eating, and embrace natural strategies that support lifelong wellness.” — Food should nourish and heal, not contribute to disease.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family Nurse Practitioner Launches Three-Part Cookbook Designed to Help Combat Diabetes, Hypertension, and Heart Disease Through Food

Dr. Jasneth James combines chronic-disease education, condition-specific recipes, and natural remedies in one practical wellness resource.

On July 28, 2026, Family Nurse Practitioner, educator, bestselling author, and humanitarian Dr. Jasneth James, DNP, FNP, has released a new kind of cookbook designed for individuals and families seeking practical ways to prevent and better manage chronic disease through nutrition and lifestyle change.

Her new book, Let Food Be Your Medicine: Not the Cause of Disease – Volume 1, is distinguished by its unique three-part structure, which combines health education, disease-specific recipes, and natural remedies in one comprehensive resource.

The book’s first section focuses on three of the most common chronic illnesses affecting families today:

• Diabetes

• Hypertension

• Heart disease

Readers are introduced to each condition in clear, understandable language, including the role food and lifestyle choices may play in prevention and management.

“This is not simply another cookbook,” said Dr. James. “It is a health-education resource, a disease-conscious recipe guide, and a natural-remedy reference combined into one book. I wanted readers to understand their condition, know what foods may better support their health, and have practical tools they can begin using in their own homes.”

Drawing upon more than 25 years of healthcare experience, Dr. James has cared for countless patients living with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and other preventable or lifestyle-related conditions.

She created the book after repeatedly seeing patients struggle with the same question:

“What should I eat?”

Let Food Be Your Medicine answers that question by connecting health education directly to the recipes and remedies that follow. Unlike traditional cookbooks, the book helps readers move from understanding the illness to making practical changes in the kitchen and at home.

A Three-Part Approach to Better Health

Part One: Understanding Chronic Disease

The first section goes beyond simply defining diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. It helps readers understand how these chronic conditions affect the body, the lifestyle factors that contribute to them, and the powerful role nutrition can play in supporting better health.

Part Two: Disease-Focused Recipes

The recipe section includes healing breakfasts, lunches, dinners, smoothies, snacks, desserts, sauces, and dressings. The recipes are designed to support healthier eating patterns for individuals affected by diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease while showing that nutritious food can still be flavorful and enjoyable.

Part Three: Natural Remedies

The final section includes natural remedies, healing teas, therapeutic soaks, hydration guidance, digestive support, sleep tips, and other practical approaches intended to complement medical care.

“People are often told to eat healthier, but they are not always shown what that looks like,” Dr. James said. “This book gives readers both the knowledge and the practical guidance needed to begin making meaningful changes.”

More Than Just a Cookbook Author

Dr. James is the founder of Chester IV Therapy & Wellness in New York, where she provides preventive healthcare, wellness consultations, weight-management services, men’s health services, IV therapy, and lifestyle-focused care.

She is also the bestselling author of the I Rise Up series and is developing additional volumes of Let Food Be Your Medicine addressing other health conditions and wellness needs.

Her work extends into education, community outreach, humanitarian service, and international healthcare development. She is currently advancing a long-term initiative focused on improving preventive healthcare access, workforce training, mobile medical services, and community health education in underserved areas of Ghana.

“Healthcare does not begin in the hospital,” Dr. James said. “It begins in our homes, in our daily choices, and around our dinner tables.”

About Dr. Jasneth James

Dr. Jasneth James, DNP, FNP, is a Family Nurse Practitioner, educator, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and bestselling author with more than 25 years of healthcare experience. Her work focuses on preventive medicine, patient education, chronic-disease management, lifestyle change, and expanding access to practical health information within underserved communities.

Book Availability

Let Food Be Your Medicine: Not the Cause of Disease – Volume 1 is available through Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HBXR9JJ6

http://amazon.com/author/drjriseup

For media interviews, podcast appearances, speaking engagements, workshops, or book inquiries:

Dr. Jasneth James, DNP, FNP

Dr. J Wellness Publishing

https://blogsfromdrj.com/about-the-author

Email: drjwellnesspublishing@gmail.com

Website: www.chesteriv.com

Dr. Jasneth James releases Let Food Be Your Medicine, a practical guide with plant-based recipes and wellness strategies inspired by her patients.

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