Cuban-Born Rock Legends Rudy & Robert Sarzo Join Jizzy Pearl & Danny Saber For New Recording Of 'Cuba Libre / Exilio'

Gianluca Zanna

The 2005 anthem of exile is being re-recorded as the original version gains renewed attention among Cuban activists and a new generation of listeners online.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cuban-born rock musicians Rudy Sarzo and Robert Sarzo will join Love/Hate frontman and Quiet Riot vocalist Jizzy Pearl, original singer Ruben Martinez, drummer Robin Diaz and background vocalist Claudette Lyons for a new recording of Gianluca Zanna’s “Cuba Libre / Exilio.” The recording will be produced by Danny Saber at Clear Lake Studios in Burbank, California, during the final week of July 2026. Originally written and recorded by Zanna in 2005, “Cuba Libre / Exilio” has recently gained renewed attention through TikTok and other social media platforms, where Cuban activists and content creators have shared the song in connection with themes of exile, freedom and hope for Cuba. The new recording brings together musicians whose personal and family histories are closely connected to the song’s subject.

Rudy and Robert Sarzo were born in Havana and left Cuba with their family in 1961 as Fidel Castro’s government consolidated control of the country. After arriving in the United States as children, both brothers went on to establish prominent careers in rock music. Rudy Sarzo became internationally known through his work with Ozzy Osbourne, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake and Dio. He was inducted into the Hall of Heavy Metal History in 2017. Robert Sarzo, also known as “The VuDu Man,” is the founding lead guitarist of Hurricane and has spent more than four decades recording and touring as a professional musician. Their participation in “Cuba Libre / Exilio” marks a rare collaboration tied directly to their own experience as Cuban exiles. Rudy Sarzo will perform bass on the recording, while Robert Sarzo will contribute guitar. Rudy Sarzo’s performance compensation will be donated in full to a nonprofit organization. Jizzy Pearl will perform lead vocals on the new version. Pearl is best known as the frontman of Love/ Hate and is currently a vocalist for Quiet Riot. Ruben Martinez, the original singer on the 2005 recording and the son of Cuban refugees, will also return to the project. His participation reunites him with Zanna more than two decades after the song was first

recorded.

The original arrangement was developed during Zanna’s early collaborations with producer and musician Simone Sello and Martinez. Zanna began working with the two artists shortly after moving from Rome to the United States in 1998. Robin Diaz will perform drums and percussion. Diaz has worked with artists and bands including Hole, P.O.D., LIVE and Candlebox. Claudette Lyons, Zanna’s musical partner in the duo Luca and Claudette, will provide background vocals. Danny Saber will produce the recording. Saber’s career includes production, performance and remix work with artists including The Rolling Stones, U2, David Bowie, Madonna, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson and Public Enemy. He was also a member of the British band Black Grape. Zanna said the renewed interest in the original recording led to the decision to return to the song.

“I wrote this song in 2005, and Ruben gave it its first voice,” Zanna said. “We had already been making music together since 1999, shortly after I arrived in America. Seeing young Cuban activists and creators now sharing the original recording made me realize the song had entered a new chapter.” Zanna said the participation of the Sarzo brothers gave the new recording a deeper personal connection. “To have Rudy and Robert Sarzo, two musicians who actually left Cuba as children, perform on a song about Cuban exile gives the recording a meaning that could not have been planned when the song was first written,” he said. “With Danny Saber producing and the original singer returning, this version brings together the past and the present.”

The new recording is being executive produced by Gianluca Zanna and released through Zanna Records. A release date will be announced following completion of the recording and production process.

ABOUT ZANNA RECORDS

Zanna Records is an independent music label founded and operated by songwriter and recording artist Gianluca Zanna. Born in Rome and based in Arizona, Zanna has released music spanning rock, electronic and classical genres. His catalog has received verified radio airplay across 490 stations in 99 countries and territories on six continents. His YouTube channel has generated more than 35.8 million views and nearly 22,600 subscribers, and his music has reached approximately 36.7 million monthly listeners through YouTube Music.

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