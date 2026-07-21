AMMWEC Urges Congress to Pass Bills to Combat Antisemitism

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMMWEC led a delegation of more than 50 interfaith leaders during an advocacy day on Capitol Hill, where participants met with members of Congress and congressional staff to urge bipartisan support for legislations combating antisemitism and protecting religious freedom.The delegates conducted 27 congressional meetings with Republican and Democrat offices across both the House and Senate, demonstrating broad bipartisan engagement on combating extremism and protecting vulnerable communities.Among those meeting with the delegation were Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Jim Justice, Senator Adam Schiff, Senator Jacky Rosen, Senator Gary Peters, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Representative Greg Landsman, Representative Dave Min, Representative Don Davis, Representative Brad Schneider, Representative Judy Chu, Representative Grace Meng, Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and numerous other members of Congress and senior congressional staff.During the meetings, delegates urged lawmakers to support two key pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening America's response to antisemitism, financial, and Islamist influence.The delegation advocated for the Deterrent Act, which would increase transparency and accountability regarding foreign funding of American colleges and universities, and H.R. 8236, the Designating Hamas Affiliates in America Act of 2026, introduced by Representative Chip Roy. The legislation seeks to identify and designate organizations operating in the United States that provide material support or coordination with Hamas and its affiliated networks."Our coalition believes that combating antisemitism requires both education and action," said Dr. Anila Ali, Founder and President of AMMWEC. "By bringing Muslims, Jews, Christians, and people of all faiths together to meet directly with elected leaders, we are demonstrating that protecting religious freedom and confronting terrorism and hate is not a partisan issue—it is an American responsibility."The Capitol Hill Advocacy Day concluded AMMWEC's Second Annual National Coalition Against Antisemitism and Hate Conference, which brought together more than 50 partner organizations and hundreds of faith leaders, policymakers, educators, students, and civil society representatives committed to building stronger coalitions against antisemitism, extremism, and all forms of hate.

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