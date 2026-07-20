State Auditor James Brown Joins Land Board Colleagues in Approving More Than $229,000 in New Revenue for Montana Schools at July Meeting

July 20, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — Montana State Auditor James Brown joined his Land Board colleagues in approving more than $229,000 in new revenue for schools across the Treasure State at the group’s July meeting. The Montana Constitution entrusts Auditor Brown and other Land Board members with serving as stewards of the state’s trust lands, which are managed for the benefit of Montana’s educational institutions and other trust beneficiaries. “I take seriously my constitutional duty to both raise revenue for Montana’s schools and steward the lands entrusted to our care,” Auditor Brown said. “Serving on the Land Board is one of the most important roles I play as State Auditor. Montanans care deeply about our education and our land alike.” The Land Board approved an estimated $229,130 in new revenue at their July meeting, including: – $210,225 from timber sales

– $18,905 from easements The Land Board, which consists of the top five statewide elected officials, manages millions of acres of state trust lands. The board ensures financial returns for trust beneficiaries and responsible land stewardship for future generations of Montanans. For more information about the Land Board, visit csimt.gov/land-board. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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