Sandra West ALS Foundation Announces Winners of the Fall 2026 Scholarship Supporting Students Impacted by ALS

Behind every ALS diagnosis is a family doing their best to stay strong. Our foundation is here to stand with them, shoulder to shoulder.” — Sandra West

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, SC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sandra West ALS Foundation, in partnership with Bold.org, is proud to announce the recipients of the Fall 2026 Sandra West ALS Foundation Scholarship. This semi-annual award recognizes outstanding students who have been personally affected by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and who demonstrate resilience, academic excellence, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.The scholarship was created to honor the legacy of Sandra West, whose life was marked by courage, compassion, and a determination to support families navigating the challenges of ALS. Through this program, the Foundation aims to ease financial barriers for students who have experienced the emotional, financial, and caregiving burdens associated with the disease.2026 Scholarship WinnersNiagara Millen - Mercyhurst University - $10,000Niagara was selected as a Sandra West ALS Foundation Scholarship recipient because she embodies everything this scholarship was created to recognize. Like Sandy, Niagara understands firsthand the devastating impact ALS has on an entire family, having lost her own mother to this cruel disease. Rather than allowing that loss to define her, she has chosen to honor her mother’s legacy through perseverance, academic excellence, advocacy, and a commitment to a future in healthcare. Her heartfelt essay reminded us that this scholarship is about far more than financial assistance—it is about ensuring that families affected by ALS know they are seen, supported, and never forgotten. Niagara also holds a special place in our hearts because she has embraced Sandra’s legacy as if it were her own, continuing to raise awareness, participate in ALS fundraising efforts, and inspire others with her resilience. We are honored to continue supporting her journey and know that she will carry forward the compassion, hope, and determination that Sandy lived every day.Delaney Minor - Wofford College - $5,000Delaney was selected as a Sandra West ALS Foundation Scholarship recipient because her story reflects the resilience, determination, and servant-hearted spirit that Sandy admired so deeply. As a Division I student-athlete with outstanding academic achievement, Delaney immediately reminded us of Sandy’s daughter, Avery, whose own journey as a Division I athlete was marked by perseverance and character. While balancing the demands of collegiate athletics, recovering from a serious ACL injury, and maintaining academic excellence, Delaney has also faced the unimaginable challenge of her father’s ALS diagnosis. Rather than allowing adversity to define her, she has stepped forward as a leader—supporting her family, organizing ALS awareness and fundraising efforts, and using her experiences to serve others. Her commitment to honoring her father while pursuing her education embodies the very purpose of this scholarship. We are confident Delaney will continue to inspire those around her and make a lasting impact, carrying forward the same courage, compassion, and perseverance that Sandy demonstrated throughout her own ALS journey.The winners were selected from a competitive pool of over 450 applicants nationwide, all of whom shared powerful stories of perseverance and hope in the face of ALS.Statement from the Sandra West ALS Foundation“Supporting students who have been touched by ALS is central to our mission,” said Michael West, President. “These remarkable young women's have shown strength beyond their years, and we are honored to help them pursue their dreams while carrying forward my wife's legacy.”About the Sandra West ALS FoundationThe Sandra West ALS Foundation is dedicated to supporting families affected by ALS through advocacy, education, and financial assistance. The Foundation partners with organizations like Bold.org to expand access to scholarships and resources for students impacted by the disease.About Bold.orgBold.org is a platform committed to fighting student debt by empowering donors to create targeted scholarships, grants, and fellowships. Through its mission-driven approach, Bold.org connects deserving students with meaningful financial support.Media ContactNameSandra West ALS FoundationEmail: mikewest@sandrawestalsfoundation.orgPhone: (817) 422-4330Website: www.sandrawestalsfoundation.org

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