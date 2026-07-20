In Western New York, Governor Hochul Highlights First Statewide Moratorium on New Hyperscale Data Centers as Support Continues to Grow

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “Western New York welcomes innovation and economic growth, but it must be done responsibly and with the interests of our communities at the forefront. As data center development moves forward, we need strong standards that protect ratepayers, preserve our environment, and ensure local communities have a seat at the table. I applaud Governor Kathy Hochul for taking action to establish the nation’s first framework for responsible data center development and for recognizing that the future of this industry must be built with accountability, transparency, and the needs of our neighbors in mind.”

Assemblymember Bill Conrad said, “In listening to many hundreds of my constituents on this issue, it became clear we needed to 'press pause' on data centers, to afford state and local governments due time to fully understand and consider their impacts, both positive and negative. Especially here in Upstate New York, where we have so much to offer developers, we must exercise discernment and be rightly protective of this region's natural resources, union jobs, ratepayers' wallets, our tax base, and an overall quality of life. In other words, we must strike the right balance. I am appreciative of Governor Hochul's like-minded approach to this, as well as of her characteristic willingness to gather input directly from community members. Ultimately, we can responsibly accommodate a growing technology while at the same time heeding people's well-founded concerns about data centers.”

Deputy Erie County Executive Lisa M. Chimera said, “Erie County welcomes innovation and economic opportunity, but that progress must be balanced with protecting our communities, preserving our natural resources and keeping energy affordable for families. This moratorium gives New York the time to develop thoughtful safeguards for our environment, energy grid and ratepayers while establishing clear expectations for responsible development. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this executive order addressing hyperscale data center development and for her leadership in bringing stakeholders together to create a framework that supports innovation while putting New Yorkers first.”

Town of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin C. Tylec said, “North Tonawanda has seen firsthand what can happen when data center development moves faster than the regulations meant to protect residents. I support Governor Hochul’s temporary pause so New York can establish a clear regulatory framework and give communities the tools they need to fully evaluate these projects and their potential impacts.”

Village of Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang said, “I applaud the Governor's moratorium on the data centers in New York . It gives local officials the time to gather the information we need to make a well informed decision concerning data centers.”

Village of Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson said, “I believe the Governor's moratorium on data centers helps smaller communities like ours in the long run. By stepping back and examining all options, this gives communities the opportunity to have skin in the game. This now becomes a partnership with the State; working together to set the standards for our communities. This saves our communities thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars developing individual studies and standards by allowing us to umbrella beneath one set of ‘statewide’ regulations.”

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor John Flynn said, “I want to thank the Governor for her leadership on this important issue. Putting a pause on data centers for a year will give all stakeholders the opportunity to analyze and study the numerous concerns surrounding these facilities.”