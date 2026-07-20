A Perfect Pairing for Summer with Europe’s Finest: D.O. Cava & Jamón ConsorcioSerrano

Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador European Union Jamon ConsorcioSerrano and Cava Jamon Asparagus Recipe

European Culinary Traditions Inspire Seasonal Pairings for Summer Gatherings and Outdoor Dining

Summer entertaining is about sharing memorable food and wine experiences with family and friends. D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano offer incredible versatility for seasonal menus” — Doreen Colondres, Special Campaign Ambassador

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Americans prepare for summer entertaining, outdoor dining, and seasonal gatherings, interest in globally inspired culinary experiences continues to shape food and beverage trends across the United States.D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano — two products rooted in longstanding European culinary traditions — offer versatile pairing opportunities for warm-weather occasions ranging from casual brunches and garden parties to seafood dinners and outdoor celebrations.The seasonal pairing of Cava, the premium traditional-method sparkling wine and naturally cured Serrano ham reflects a growing appreciation among U.S. consumers for products emphasizing craftsmanship, origin, and culinary versatility. As the United States commemorates its 250th anniversary in 2026, international culinary traditions continue to play an important role in how Americans share food experiences. Produced using the traditional method, D.O. Cava offers a diverse range of styles reflecting different aging periods and expressions of origin. Within the category, Cavas de Guarda Superior undergo extended aging of at least 18 months and are produced under some of the most rigorous quality standards in the sparkling wine sector. These wines offer freshness, balance, complexity, and versatility across a wide range of seasonal foods and occasions. Jamón ConsorcioSerrano, naturally cured for a minimum of 12 months according to strict quality standards, complements these profiles through its savory character and culinary adaptability.Chef, sommelier, and Special Campaign Ambassador Doreen Colondres has developed a collection of seasonal recipes and pairing ideas highlighting how D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano can be incorporated into contemporary summer entertaining. Suggested pairings include seafood, seasonal vegetables, rice dishes, tapas, and Mediterranean-inspired recipes that showcase the versatility of Jamón ConsorcioSerrano while highlighting the freshness, balance, and food-friendly character that make D.O. Cava an ideal companion for summer dining and entertaining.Culinary Education and Cultural TraditionAcross Europe, Cava and Jamón Serrano have long played a role in social gatherings and dining occasions. Educational initiatives connected to the European Promotion Program continue introducing U.S. culinary professionals, media, and consumers to the production methods, traditions, and versatility associated with both products.“Summer entertaining is all about sharing memorable food and wine experiences with family and friends. D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano offer incredible versatility for seasonal menus, whether you're hosting an outdoor gathering, enjoying a casual brunch, or preparing a special dinner. Their balance of freshness, flavor, and tradition makes them a natural pairing for summer celebrations,” said Doreen Colondres, chef, sommelier, and Special Campaign Ambassador.Interest in traditionally produced European foods and wines continues evolving across U.S. culinary, hospitality, and foodservice sectors, where consumers increasingly seek authenticity, traceability, and responsibly produced products.Sustainability and Quality StandardsD.O. CavaD.O. Cava continues to advance one of the wine industry's most ambitious sustainability and quality programs. All Cavas de Guarda Superior are certified organic, reinforcing the denomination's commitment to environmental stewardship, vineyard preservation, and responsible production practices.Through strict requirements governing origin, traceability, vineyard management, and aging, D.O. Cava continues to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable, quality-focused sparkling wine production. Producers also adhere to rigorous origin and production standards designed to preserve authenticity and ensure long-term environmental responsibility.Earlier this year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain approved five additional Cavas de Guarda Superior de Paraje Calificado, bringing the total number of wines holding D.O. Cava's highest distinction to fifteen. Reserved for wines from exceptional single estates meeting the denomination's most demanding requirements for quality, traceability, organic production, and aging, the category represents the highest expression of origin within D.O. Cava.Jamón ConsorcioSerranoProducers continue implementing sustainability and animal welfare initiatives across operations. The Consorcio seal guarantees compliance with rigorous curing and quality standards.These efforts align with growing consumer interest in products that combine culinary heritage with responsible production practices.“Summer provides an ideal opportunity to explore the versatility of Jamón ConsorcioSerrano in a wide range of culinary settings. Whether enjoyed as part of casual outdoor gatherings or more elaborate dining experiences, its traditional curing process and quality standards make it a natural complement to seasonal foods and occasions. We are pleased to continue sharing the heritage and craftsmanship behind authentic Serrano ham with U.S. consumers and culinary professionals,” said Álvaro Díaz de Liaño, Director of Marketing and Promotion at the Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español.Ongoing U.S. Educational OutreachThe European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano continues supporting educational tastings, culinary collaborations, trade events, and media outreach initiatives throughout the United States designed to increase awareness and understanding of both products.About D.O. Cava: D.O. Cava is a prestigious Denomination of Origin recognized for producing some of the world's finest sparkling wines. Cava is known for its exceptional quality and versatility, made using the traditional method, which involves secondary fermentation in the bottle. Cava is celebrated globally and exported to over 100 countries, making it one of the most exported sparkling wine in Europe. The regulatory body ensures rigorous standards are met to maintain the excellence and authenticity of Cava, allowing it to consistently rank among the best sparkling wines internationally.About ConsorcioSerrano: Consorcio del Jamón Serrano Español is a distinguished association dedicated to promoting the highest quality Serrano ham. Established in 1990, this entity was formed to uphold the traditional methods and rigorous standards of Serrano ham production, ensuring that every piece meets strict quality criteria. The association represents a significant portion of Serrano ham industry, including many leading producers and exporters. The Jamón ConsorcioSerrano quality seal guarantees that consumers receive products that embody the rich heritage and exceptional taste of authentic Serrano ham. Through continuous efforts in promotion and education, this institution aims to enhance global recognition and appreciation for this iconic product.EUROPEAN PROMOTION CAMPAIGN: In 2024, the European Promotion Program for D.O. Cava and Jamón ConsorcioSerrano was launched. The goal is to increase the competitiveness, consumption, and awareness of the high production standards of European Union agricultural products in the U.S.

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