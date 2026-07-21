Unison and Lufthansa Technik Sign 15-Year CFM LEAP MRO Agreement

Agreement expands maintenance, repair and overhaul support for CFM LEAP ignition systems in Europe and strengthens regional aftermarket service capability

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unison , a GE Aerospace company and leading provider of advanced aerospace systems and components, today announced a 15-year partnership with Lufthansa Technik , the world’s leading manufacturer-independent provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO). The collaboration is designed to enhance aftermarket support for in-service CFM LEAP-powered fleets.Under the agreement, Lufthansa Technik will become the exclusive Unison-authorized provider in Europe of MRO services for the ignition systems of CFM International LEAP-1A, LEAP-1B and LEAP-1C* engines. Lufthansa Technik will provide these services for CFM LEAP ignition system components, including exciters and leads, at its component facilities in Hamburg, Germany. Unison will supply genuine OEM parts and required technical data, and Lufthansa Technik will be authorized to administer warranty for components serviced at its facility.The agreement expands Unison’s aftermarket support network in the region, giving LEAP operators a unique OEM-authorized MRO option for ignition system support in Europe. While the companies will collaborate under this agreement, Unison and Lufthansa Technik will continue to operate independently and compete globally for repair and overhaul work.“This agreement underscores our commitment to strengthening the aftermarket network our customers depend on for reliability, responsiveness and long-term fleet support,” said Kranthi Tata, President and CEO of Unison. “By working with Lufthansa Technik, we are strengthening the regional MRO network for LEAP ignition systems and expanding the service capabilities available to operators in Europe.”“Lufthansa Technik, with more than 50 years of experience within aircraft ignition systems across all major aircraft platforms, is proud to partner with Unison,” said Henning Linnekogel, Senior Director OEM Partner Management of Lufthansa Technik. “With our experience, repair development skills, and our passion for parts, we are the perfect match to Unison’s product line.”The announcement also reflects Unison’s broader aftermarket growth strategy and Lufthansa Technik’s commitment to offer comprehensive MRO services for new engine types. The agreement highlights how Unison and Lufthansa Technik are combining product expertise with a growing global aftermarket network to support customers across the lifecycle of in-service fleets.About Unison:Unison, a GE Aerospace company, is a premier global supplier of advanced gas turbine engine components and cutting-edge electrical and mechanical systems. With a presence in nearly every major engine and airframe program, Unison delivers state-of-the-art performance solutions tailored to diverse aviation, space, and defense customer needs worldwide.About Lufthansa Technik:The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs more than 23,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.* LEAP engines are a product of CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

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