REI Grove Seeks to Become the New Rental Hub for Real Estate Investors

REI Grove announces its mid-July launch.

REI Grove, a real estate resource and community hub brought to you by Innago, announces it's mid-July launch.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REI Grove , the highly anticipated platform for real estate investors and landlords, launched this July. Brought to you by Innago , this one-stop community site offers a valuable toolkit for investors of all sizes to begin growing their portfolios and rental income. REI Grove is live now, offering both a free version and REI Grove+, a paid tier available with a $1, 7-day free trial.REI Grove is a resource and community hub that allows landlords and investors to meet all their rental needs in one place. Whether you’re looking for up-to-date real estate news, webinars hosted by experts in the field, a podcast to help grow your rental knowledge, checklists and flowcharts to simplify your investing decisions, or even community forums with other investors and landlords ready to offer insight, REI Grove has the tools you need to grow your rental business.REI Grove+, a paid tier of REI Grove, is also being launched—putting even more tools at your fingertips at an affordable price. For $20/month, or for just $16.67/month if billed annually, investors can access premium tools and downloads, such as spreadsheets, deal analysis calculators, legal forms, market data searches, and even your new real estate AI parter, REI Sidekick.Additional features include:- State leases and quitclaim deeds- Rent estimation calculators- Lawyer-developed legal forms- Property valuation toolsGetting started with REI Grove is free and easy. To learn more, visit https://reigrove.com/create-account About REI GroveREI Grove, an Innago brand, is an all-in-one platform that offers real estate investor tools for small- to mid-sized investors and landlords. From estimating property value and rent to providing educational content and resources, REI Grove helps independent investors and landlords grow their knowledge and skills all while providing the tools to manage their businesses better. Whether you have one unit or hundreds, REI Grove offers a toolkit that will help you grow with your portfolio.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.