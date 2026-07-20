Snohomish County Seeking Applicants for Affordable Housing & Emergency Bridge and Shelter Housing Pr





Contact:

Mohamed Bughrara

Human Services

mohamed.bughrara@co.snohomish.wa.us

425-312-0824

Snohomish County, Wash., July 20, 2026 – Snohomish County is encouraging nonprofit organizations, for-profit developers, and government agencies to submit applications to develop emergency bridge or shelter housing projects; affordable rental housing; and homebuyer downpayment assistance, sweat equity, and other homeownership projects.

An estimated $1,082,259 in federal funds under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) for program year 2027 and an estimated $3,000,000 in 2026 Affordable Housing and Behavioral Health Housing Capital Funds (AHBH) may be available. Projects must benefit low-income persons in Snohomish County and awards are subject to funding availability.

Interested applicants are required to participate in one of two Virtual Information Sessions on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon, or Wednesday, July 29, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The first hour of each session will cover HOME funds and the second hour AHBH funds. Details on how to access the information sessions are in the NOFO application materials at: NOFO Application Materials

Applications must be completed and returned to the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. on August 21, 2026.

If you have questions or need additional information, please send an email to: ohcd.funding@snoco.org.

The Snohomish County Human Services Department helps all persons meet their basic needs and develop their potential by providing timely, effective human services and building community.

The Housing & Community Services Division administers a wide range of programs that provide affordable housing, community development, and related services to low-income and homeless persons.

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