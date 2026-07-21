Chronic Pain and Anxiety Often Go Together—Free 3-Minute Medicare Check

Learn how to Reduce Pain and Improve Mood

NIH-supported research: Adults with chronic pain are 5x more likely to report anxiety or depression. Medicare offers a free mental health review.

Fear of pain increases one's susceptibility to pain,” — Chief of the Division of Pain Medicine at Stanford

WASHINGTON,DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic pain and anxiety frequently occur together, yet they are often evaluated separately. An NIH-supported study published in the journal PAIN found that adults living with chronic pain were about five times more likely to report symptoms of anxiety or depression than those without chronic pain. Original Medicare beneficiaries now have access to a free three-minute online review that evaluates anxiety, mood, sleep , and pain, with follow-up care typically covered under Medicare Part B."The findings highlight an underappreciated population and health care need—the interdependency between mental health and chronic pain," said lead author Jennifer S. De La Rosa, PhD, of the University of Arizona Health Sciences.According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults experiences an anxiety disorder each year—more than twice the prevalence of major depression. Anxiety can be especially difficult to recognize in older adults because physical illness, medications, and sleep problems may mask or mimic its symptoms. AARP notes that studies report 14% to 17% of adults age 65 and older experience anxiety, and that underlying medical conditions and poor sleep can contribute to it.Pain and anxiety often reinforce one another, making both conditions more difficult to recognize and treat. "Fear of pain increases one's susceptibility to pain," said Sean Mackey, MD, PhD, chief of pain medicine at Stanford University.Research cited by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force found that only 13.3% of primary care patients with generalized anxiety disorder sought care because of anxiety itself. More commonly, patients reported somatic symptoms (47.8%), pain (34.7%), or sleep disturbance (32.5%), making anxiety easier to overlook—particularly among older adults with chronic medical conditions.The online review provides separate mental health and pain scores that individuals can share with their healthcare professionals and repeat over time to monitor changes. Results are de-identified and stored using HIPAA-eligible cloud infrastructure.Original Medicare beneficiaries may complete the online review at no cost. As Medicare.gov explains: "You pay nothing for your yearly depression screening if you are part of Original Medicare or your Advantage provider accepts assignment."The review is available through M3MentalHealth.org and combines screening for anxiety, depression, and chronic pain into a single assessment designed to support your conversations with healthcare professionals.The review is not a diagnosis and should not replace evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional. Individuals experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide should contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or seek immediate medical assistance.

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