Harrison Road in Spotsylvania Closes Overnight Thursday, July 23

Starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 23, Harrison Road will close to through traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road, reopening by 5 a.m. Friday, July 24

FREDERICKSBURG – Route 620 (Harrison Road) in Spotsylvania County will close to through traffic overnight this week between Route 627 (Gordon Road) and Route 610 (Old Plank Road) on the evening of Thursday, July 23.

Harrison Road will be closed to through traffic from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

Travelers and emergency responders can access homes located along Harrison Road between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road and on Route 1196 (Stansbury Drive) during the road closure. Residential traffic should access Harrison Road from the Gordon Road intersection overnight Thursday. No access will be available from the Old Plank Road intersection.

All through traffic on Harrison Road will be detoured to use Gordon Road and Old Plank Road.

Old Plank Road will remain open at the Harrison Road intersection.

Construction crews will be paving Harrison Road between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road ahead of a traffic shift. Once paving is complete, motorists will be shifted to the newly paved section of the road. This work is required as part of an ongoing Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) project to widen Harrison Road to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road.

Construction on the widening project began in September 2024 and will be complete in late September 2026.

The $11.2 million project is also building a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extending the current turn lanes at these intersections.

Sidewalks are being built along Harrison Road and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections.

Updates on lane closures in this work zone are available on 511 Virginia. Travelers can also download the free mobile 511 Virginia app, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

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