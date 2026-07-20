Energy and Commerce Weekly Look Ahead: The Week of July 20th, 2026
WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding a Full Committee markup and two Subcommittee hearings. Read more below.
FULL COMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Committee is holding a markup of 29 bills ranging from solutions to meet growing power demand while protecting ratepayers, to legislation that will safeguard Americans from the threat of illicit drugs, to policies that improve price transparency in our American health care system for both patients and employers.
- DATE: Monday, July 20, 2026 - Tuesday, July 21, 2026
- TIME: 5:00 PM ET to 6:00 PM ET, July 20, 2026; Reconvene at 10:00 AM ET, July 21, 2026
- LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade is holding a hearing to consider legislation that will strengthen consumer product and service protections.
- DATE: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
- TIME: 10:15 AM ET
- LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology is holding a legislative hearing examining ways to protect the nation's communication networks and improve connectivity.
- DATE: Wednesday, July 22, 2026
- TIME: 2:00 PM ET
- LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
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