Deserved Comfort House Cleaning Earns 2026 Best of South Carolina Award

CAYCE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deserved Comfort House Cleaning, a Columbia-area cleaning company serving Midlands households since 1986, has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Award winner. The recognition comes as the company celebrates 40 years of helping local families keep their homes cleaner, calmer, and a little less overwhelming.Founded on the belief that “You deserve the COMFORT of a clean home!,” Deserved Comfort House Cleaning has built its reputation by handling the everyday work that keeps a household running. Services include general cleaning, bathrooms, dusting, vacuuming, kitchens, beds and linens, sweeping, mopping, and more. Clients can schedule weekly or bi-weekly cleanings, arrange a one-time reset before guests arrive, or request more detailed services such as woodwork, interior windows, blinds, shutters, cabinets, and appliance interiors.The company also offers Priority Cleaning, a practical option that lets clients focus on the areas that matter most while skipping spaces they use less often. In addition to residential service, Deserved Comfort House Cleaning provides office cleaning, including furniture, floors, blinds, windowsills, baseboards, and sanitizing.“We’ve always believed cleaning is about more than appearances,” says the company owner, Marlo Kanipe. “It’s about giving people back time, peace of mind, and a home that is healthy and sanitized that they can actually relax in. This award is meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients have placed in us for four decades.”With free phone quotes, no contractual obligation, gift certificates, affordable rates, and fully insured, bonded and professionally trained technicians, Deserved Comfort House Cleaning continues to grow from a foundation of reliability and service. Its 2026 Best of South Carolina Award marks a fitting milestone for a company that has spent 40 years making clean feel comfortable.For more information, click here

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