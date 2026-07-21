Virta Health and LaborForce Media Join Forces to Improve the Health of Union Members

LaborForce Media works with organizations that support working families and share a commitment to strengthening the labor movement. Virta Health, the leader in reversing metabolic disease.

Partnership will expand metabolic health education for union leaders, benefit funds, members, and families nationwide.

Union members face the same health challenges affecting most communities, but many also face added barriers — demanding schedules, physically intense work, shift work & limited time to navigate care.” — Kerri O'Brien, CEO, LaborForce Media

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaborForce Media and Virta Health , the leader in reversing metabolic disease, today announced a partnership focused on expanding education and awareness around clinically guided solutions for union members living with type 2 diabetes, obesity, and related chronic conditions.The partnership brings together LaborForce Media’s national labor platform, communications reach, and relationships across the union community with Virta’s experience delivering personalized, virtual metabolic care. Together, the organizations will work to help union leaders, benefit funds, and union members better understand options that can improve health outcomes, reduce medication burden, and support long-term plan sustainability.At a time when more than 90% of U.S. adults are affected by chronic metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease, kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease, conditions which contribute an estimated $1 to $1.5 trillion in annual healthcare spending, unions are working to protect members’ health while managing rising prescription drug costs.For many union members, especially those working in remote locations, variable shifts, or field-based roles, traditional care can be difficult to access, requiring time off work, travel to appointments, and navigation of an already overburdened healthcare system. Virta’s virtual care model is designed to meet members where they are, making clinically guided metabolic care more accessible.Today, Virta currently partners with more than 20 funds to improve the health of union members. Across these partnerships, Union populations see:● On average at one year, a 45% reduction in diabetes-specific medications, 8% weight loss, and a 1.0-point drop in A1c● Lower prescription co-pays and reduced financial burden of chronic disease for both members and their benefit funds● A reduction or elimination of diabetes medications under medical supervision“Through this partnership with Virta Health, LaborForce Media has an opportunity to bring practical, trusted education to the labor community around type 2 diabetes, healthy weight, medication burden, and long-term health. For union leaders and benefit funds, metabolic health is not just a healthcare issue; it is a workforce, family, and plan-sustainability issue. We are proud to help elevate solutions that meet members where they are and support healthier futures for working families,” said Kerri O’Brien, CEO of LaborForce Media.“Union members and their families deserve care that is effective, practical, and built around their real lives,” said Laura Walmsley, Chief Commercial Officer of Virta Health. “Through our partnership with LaborForce Media, we have an opportunity to reach more union leaders and members with education about metabolic care and to show that there are clinically guided options that can work with or without medication. Virta’s mission is to reverse chronic metabolic disease, and this partnership reflects our continued commitment to bringing education and care to the communities that need it most.”Virta combines individualized care plans with ongoing support from a dedicated clinical team, including physicians, nurse practitioners, registered dietitians, and health coaches, delivered through convenient virtual care. Its nutrition-first approach is designed to serve as an alternative or complement to GLP-1 medications, helping members achieve meaningful weight loss and metabolic improvements with or without drugs, while providing medical oversight and lifestyle support for long-term success.As the partnership begins, both organizations are focused on building practical education, trust, and visibility around solutions that support the labor community and serve populations where chronic metabolic disease creates significant health and financial strain.To learn more about LaborForce Media, visit https://laborforcemedia.com/ To learn more about Virta Health or see if you are eligible for coverage, visit: www.virtahealth.com/join About LaborForce MediaLaborForce Media is a labor-focused media and communications organization dedicated to connecting organizations with the union community through digital media, publications, events, podcasts, educational content, and leadership engagement initiatives. LaborForce Media works with organizations that support working families and share a commitment to strengthening the labor movement. For more information, visit www.laborforcemedia.com About Virta HealthVirta Health is the leader in reversing metabolic disease. Through their AI-powered individualized nutrition therapy, Virta combines the best of human care with the speed and precision of technology to empower members to build longer, healthier lives, while reducing or eliminating the need for medications. Virta partners with the nation’s largest employers, payers, and pharmacy benefit managers to improve the health of their members while reducing costs. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Virta is on a bold mission to reverse metabolic disease in one billion people. For more information, visit www.virtahealth.com Media ContactFor LaborForce Media: kerri@laborforcemedia.comFor Virta Health: Press@VirtaHealth.com

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