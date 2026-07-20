Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger Honors Inductees for the 2026 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 20, 2026 Lt. Governor David Wasinger Honors Inductees for the 2026 Class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger and the Board of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame are proud to announce the 2026 class of inductees into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. To be eligible for induction, veterans must possess a strong connection to Missouri, have served honorably in the military, and demonstrated exceptional post-service contributions to their community, state, or nation. This year’s class includes six veteran inductees and one honorary inductee, all of whom exemplifies the highest standard of character, selflessness, and dedication to public service. “Missouri’s veterans represent the very best of our state and country,” said Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger. “The men honored in this year’s Hall of Fame class served our nation in uniform with distinction and continued to lead, innovate, and uplift their communities long after coming home. It is a privilege to recognize their heroic sacrifices and extraordinary achievements.” 2026 Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame Inductees Shaun C. Broeker (St. Louis, MO): Served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2006 to 2012, deploying to Iraq in 2009 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following his service, he built a distinguished legal career while strengthening vital ties between veterans, local businesses, government, and Missouri’s military and defense communities.

(St. Louis, MO): Served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2006 to 2012, deploying to Iraq in 2009 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following his service, he built a distinguished legal career while strengthening vital ties between veterans, local businesses, government, and Missouri’s military and defense communities. Richard C. Harding (Columbia, MO): Dedicated 34 years to the U.S. Air Force, playing a vital leadership role at U.S. Strategic Command during 9/11 and directing post-attack targeting against al-Qaeda and the Taliban. He culminated his military career as the 16th Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Air Force before dedicating his retirement to supporting veterans in housing, education, and victim advocacy.

(Columbia, MO): Dedicated 34 years to the U.S. Air Force, playing a vital leadership role at U.S. Strategic Command during 9/11 and directing post-attack targeting against al-Qaeda and the Taliban. He culminated his military career as the 16th Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Air Force before dedicating his retirement to supporting veterans in housing, education, and victim advocacy. Charles “Charlie” E. Kruse (Dexter, MO): Served 26 years in the Missouri Army National Guard, commanding his hometown unit and later leading the main support battalion of the reactivated 35th Infantry Division. He served as Director of Agriculture and President of the Missouri Farm Bureau, advocating tirelessly for Missouri farmers.

(Dexter, MO): Served 26 years in the Missouri Army National Guard, commanding his hometown unit and later leading the main support battalion of the reactivated 35th Infantry Division. He served as Director of Agriculture and President of the Missouri Farm Bureau, advocating tirelessly for Missouri farmers. Todd Nicely (Imperial, MO): Enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2007, serving as an infantry squad leader in Iraq and Afghanistan. After stepping on a pressure plate mine in Afghanistan that resulted in the loss of all four limbs, he transformed his personal sacrifice into national advocacy, raising awareness and support for wounded warriors and veteran mental health.

(Imperial, MO): Enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2007, serving as an infantry squad leader in Iraq and Afghanistan. After stepping on a pressure plate mine in Afghanistan that resulted in the loss of all four limbs, he transformed his personal sacrifice into national advocacy, raising awareness and support for wounded warriors and veteran mental health. David R. Russell (Columbia, MO): Commissioned in the U.S. Army in 1969, serving 22 honorable years—including two tours in Vietnam—across infantry, personnel, and public affairs roles. Post-military, he spent over three decades in higher education, launching Preparing Missourians to Succeed, a statewide blueprint for college completion, affordability, and workforce development.

(Columbia, MO): Commissioned in the U.S. Army in 1969, serving 22 honorable years—including two tours in Vietnam—across infantry, personnel, and public affairs roles. Post-military, he spent over three decades in higher education, launching Preparing Missourians to Succeed, a statewide blueprint for college completion, affordability, and workforce development. Edward F. Ucinski, Sr. (Affton, MO): Served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945 as a BAR gunner with the 39th Infantry. He landed at Normandy, fought across Europe, and was held as a POW following his capture at Bastogne. He went on to help found the St. Louis Area Chapter of American Ex-Prisoners of War—advocating for legislative relief for former POWs—and served as a dedicated leader with the Boy Scouts and The American Legion. 2026 Honorary Inductee Stan Musial: Enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1945 during World War II, completing basic training at Bainbridge Naval Training Center and serving in a ship repair unit at Pearl Harbor. Following his discharge in March 1946, he returned to the St. Louis Cardinals, solidifying his status as both an American sports icon and a national hero. Induction Ceremony Details The public, press, and supporters are invited to join state officials and veterans’ advocates in celebrating the inductees at the official ceremony: Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: Missouri State Capitol Rotunda, Jefferson City, MO For additional details regarding the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame and prior inductees, visit www.mvhof.org. About David Wasinger David Wasinger serves as Missouri’s 49th Lt. Governor. Wasinger is a lifelong Missourian, raised in Hannibal, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and Vanderbilt University School of Law, building a career as an attorney who stood up to powerful special interests and fought for justice for everyday Americans. ### Media Contact: Chris Walker

Chris.Walker@ltgov.mo.gov

Office: (573) 751-4727 Office of Lieutenant Governor David Wasinger

Missouri State Capitol

201 Capitol Ave., Room 224

Jefferson City, MO 65101