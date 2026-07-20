Columbia Forest Products Introduces FireBrand(TM): Certified Class A Fire-Rated Veneer Core Platforms

FireBrand(TM) is Columbia Forest Products new, domestically-produced Certified Class A Fire-Rated Veneer Core Platform. FireBrand(TM) Fire-Rated Veneer Core Platforms are certified by ICC-ES. FireBrand(TM) Fire-Rated Veneer Core Platforms are made in the USA.

Combines Fire Performance with the Beauty and Workability of Authentic American Hardwood Plywood

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia Forest Products, North America’s largest manufacturer of hardwood plywood and decorative veneer products, announced the launch of FireBrand™, a certified Class A fire-rated veneer core platform developed to help architects, designers, fabricators, and building owners meet demanding interior fire-performance requirements without sacrificing the natural beauty and fabrication advantages of real hardwood plywood.

FireBrand ™ platforms are uniquely sourced and manufactured in North America.

FireBrand™ was created specifically for interior wall and ceiling finish applications where fire safety, code compliance, and design flexibility must work together. The platform is certified by ICC-ES and meets ASTM E84 Class A requirements under Section 803 of the International Building Code, as well as CAN/ULC S102.18 Class A requirements for Canada.

“Architects and facility managers have long faced a difficult choice between achieving stringent fire-performance requirements and preserving the warmth, authenticity, and workability of real wood,” said Alicia Powell, Director of Marketing, New Products & Innovation at Columbia Forest Products.

“FireBrand™ helps bridge that gap by providing a certified Class A fire-rated core platform that enables designers specifying beautiful hardwood-faced solutions in code-driven environments. And unlike products backed solely by developmental testing, FireBrand™ is supported by third-party certification,” she added.

Powell notes that certification involves ongoing auditing, quality-control verification, and periodic re-testing to help ensure consistent compliance with applicable standards. This distinction can provide additional confidence for architects, distributors, contractors, and Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) evaluating fire-rated interior finish materials.

Designed for Today's Code-Driven Commercial Interiors

FireBrand™ is intended for commercial and residential interior applications where Class A interior finish performance is commonly specified, including:

• Hospitality and lodging projects

• Healthcare facilities

• Educational buildings

• Government facilities

• Multifamily and mixed-use developments

• Public gathering and high-occupancy spaces

These markets increasingly rely on products that support life-safety objectives while maintaining design freedom and aesthetic appeal.

Key Product Features

FireBrand™ offers:

• ICC-ES certified Class A fire-rated core platform

• Compliance with ASTM E84 Class A requirements for interior finishes

• Compliance with CAN/ULC S102.18 Class A requirements

• Available thicknesses from 7/16 inch through 1 inch

• Available panel sizes of 4' x 8' and 4' x 10'

• PureBond® formaldehyde-free technology

• Availability with decorative hardwood veneer faces

• Manufacturing in the United States at Columbia facilities in Craigsville, West Virginia and Chatham, Virginia

Fire Resistance Starts at the Core

The FireBrand™ platform focuses on the Class A performance criteria that apply to interior wall and ceiling finishes, offering a new option for projects where fire performance has traditionally limited the use of decorative wood finishes.

By combining certified fire-rated core technology with Columbia's hardwood plywood expertise, FireBrand™ expands opportunities for architects and designers seeking both compliance and visual impact.

Availability

FireBrand™ Class A fire-rated veneer core platforms are available now through Columbia Forest Products sales and distribution channels throughout North America. Additional technical documentation, specification resources, and product information are available on the Columbia Forest Products website: https://www.columbiaforestproducts.com/plywood/firebrand .



About Columbia Forest Products

Columbia Forest Products is North America’s leading manufacturer of decorative hardwood plywood and veneer. Founded in 1957, Columbia is committed to sustainable forestry, innovative products, customer success, and community support. Columbia is one of the longest-running Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) organizations in the United States, becoming 100% employee-owned in 1984.



Photo and Video Links

Animated Logo: https://brandfolder.com/s/64f5czbz2k7xwt5mfcxfxvkp

Fixed Logo: https://brandfolder.com/s/2j8w7tfjtcxj6q26fpww5g9v

“Self-Extinguishing” Corner Video: https://brandfolder.com/s/k4r98rpjh4ntc4jj3hjqbqnc

“Self-Extinguishing” Face Video: https://brandfolder.com/s/jbh7ffpgfhm3hwsr4nrmpv

Corner Flame Photo: https://brandfolder.com/s/crbsvn2qjgr3hj8gv8g7nqt

Corner Smolder Photo: https://brandfolder.com/s/fwnnk9vvcrn6qhrfb95jrqp

Corner “Self Extinguished” Photo: https://brandfolder.com/s/q84j4hn369ftqcbrrnskf87b

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