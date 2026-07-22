San Diego's Men's Legal Center Invites Nominations for Its 'Great Dad' Award

Are you or someone you know a “Great Dad”? Do you know a dad who goes the extra mile for their kid(s) and stands out in society?

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego family law firm Men's Legal Center is inviting the public to nominate outstanding fathers for its ongoing 'Great Dad' Award, a community recognition program honoring dads who go the extra mile for their children and serve as role models beyond their own households.The firm says the program grew out of a simple belief: involved fathers change children's lives, and dads who step up deserve recognition.Men's Legal Center, which has represented husbands, fathers, and non-custodial parents in San Diego Family Court since 1986, points to decades of research showing that children with actively involved fathers or father figures have significantly better chances of success in life. Senior Attorney Craig Candelore notes that the research on what he calls the 'dad effect' begins shortly after birth, with children of involved fathers showing greater emotional security, more confidence, and more self-direction as they mature.Fathers selected for the Great Dad Award are featured on the firm's website and social media channels and receive a personal award plaque. Past honorees include single fathers who rebuilt their families after divorce, a U.S. Navy Chief raising three boys, and the founder of a monthly fathers' support group. What they share, the firm says, is simple: they show up for their kids and their community.Nominating someone is easy: submit the nominee's name and contact information, your own contact details, and a short description of what makes them a Great Dad. Nominations are accepted through the firm's website The award program sits alongside the firm's core legal work. Its team of San Diego divorce lawyers focuses exclusively on family law - divorce, child custody and visitation, child and spousal support, paternity, and property division - with particular experience representing men who often hesitate to seek legal help because they assume Family Court will not treat them fairly. The firm's position is that effective representation makes a fair result possible.About Men's Legal CenterMen's Legal Center is a San Diego family law firm founded in 1986, representing husbands, fathers, and non-custodial parents throughout San Diego County. The firm's attorneys bring more than 110 years of combined legal experience and have represented thousands of clients in divorce, custody, support, and related family law matters. Initial consultations are conducted directly with a licensed attorney.

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