TribalScale Appoints Leo Giel as Head of BFSI to Lead AI Transformation Across Financial Services

Artificial intelligence represents the most significant technology shift since the internet. The organizations that win won’t simply use AI, they’ll redesign how work gets done.” — Leo Giel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TribalScale, a global AI innovation and digital transformation company, today announced the appointment of Leo Giel as Head of Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI). In this role, Giel will lead TribalScale’s strategy and growth across financial services, with a particular focus on commercial real estate, multifamily housing, alternative investments, private equity, lending, and institutional asset management.

As organizations across financial services race to adopt artificial intelligence, TribalScale is expanding its leadership team to help clients move beyond experimentation and into enterprise-wide AI transformation. Giel will work with executive teams to identify high-value AI opportunities, modernize operations, deploy intelligent agents, and create measurable business outcomes.

“Artificial intelligence represents the most significant technology shift since the internet,” said Leo Giel. “The organizations that win won’t simply use AI, they’ll redesign how work gets done. Our mission is to help financial institutions transform AI strategy into intelligent automation, operational excellence, and sustainable competitive advantage.”

Giel brings more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and transforming high-growth technology companies. Throughout his career, he has partnered with founders, CEOs, boards, and investors to commercialize emerging technologies, expand into new markets, accelerate revenue growth, raise capital, and build strategic partnerships.

Long before they became mainstream, Giel recognized the business potential of the mobile revolution, music streaming, and Connected TV (CTV), helping organizations capitalize on each wave of innovation. Today, his focus is on helping enterprises anticipate and capitalize on the next transformational wave: artificial intelligence.

At TribalScale, Giel will lead the firm’s BFSI practice, helping clients:

• Develop enterprise AI strategies aligned with business objectives

• Deploy AI agents that automate complex operational workflows

• Modernize lending, underwriting, investment, and portfolio management processes

• Connect fragmented enterprise data into intelligent decision-making platforms

• Accelerate innovation while improving productivity, customer experience, and operational efficiency

“Leo has spent his career identifying technology shifts before they reshape industries,” said Sheetal Jaitly, Founder and CEO of TribalScale. “His ability to connect business strategy with practical AI execution makes him uniquely qualified to lead our BFSI practice. We’re excited to help financial institutions unlock the next generation of growth through AI.”

TribalScale partners with many of the world’s leading organizations to build AI-powered products, intelligent platforms, and enterprise transformation initiatives. Under Giel’s leadership, the BFSI practice will focus on helping banks, financial institutions, investment firms, insurance companies, and commercial real estate organizations accelerate AI adoption while delivering measurable business value.

About TribalScale

TribalScale is a global AI innovation and digital transformation company that partners with enterprises to design, build, and scale intelligent products and AI-powered solutions. Combining strategy, engineering, data, and design, TribalScale helps organizations transform how they operate, compete, and grow in the age of artificial intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.