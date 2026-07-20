LA BIRRA BAR CELEBRATES 25 YEARS AS A MIAMI FAVORITE AND GLOBAL BURGER CHAMPION

La Birra Bar celebrates its Overall Winner title at the 2026 Dubai Burger Championship, where its Crispy Dubai was named the competition’s top burger. La Birra Bar celebrates its 2026 People’s Choice Award at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash, marking the brand’s third win at the Miami competition. The Crispy Dubai, La Birra Bar’s internationally awarded burger, features beef, white American cheese, crispy onions and chimichurri mayonnaise.

From Buenos Aires to Miami, La Birra Bar marks 25 years, six South Florida locations, three Burger Bash wins and a Dubai championship.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A burger concept born inside a small family-run café in Buenos Aires is celebrating 25 years after becoming a South Florida favorite and one of Argentina’s most internationally recognized restaurant brands.

Founded by the Cocchia family in the Boedo neighborhood in 2001, La Birra Bar enters its anniversary year with six South Florida locations, three People’s Choice victories at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash and an overall win at the 2026 Dubai Burger Championship.

The journey began with homemade food, specialty coffee and a family experimenting with recipes in pursuit of what they believed could become the perfect burger.

Customers returned, brought friends and transformed the original neighborhood café into a gathering place for burger enthusiasts. Twenty-five years later, La Birra Bar has grown into an international concept with a presence in Argentina, the United States, Chile and Spain.

The brand describes its concept through one distinctly Argentine expression:

“An asado between two buns.”

AN ARGENTINE BURGER BUILT FROM SCRATCH

La Birra Bar combines Argentina’s grilling traditions with the format of an American-style burger.

Its burgers are made with a proprietary blend of three cuts of beef, developed to achieve a precise balance of flavor, texture and fat. The patties are cooked on a flat-top grill, creating a deeply caramelized exterior while maintaining a juicy center.

The restaurant’s potato buns are baked fresh daily and designed specifically to hold the meat, sauces and toppings without losing their structure. The brand also prepares its own sauces and family recipes, including specialty mayonnaise, chimichurri and its signature “mayochurri.”

That attention to every component has become one of La Birra Bar’s defining characteristics and helped turn two of its creations into internationally recognized burgers.

The Golden Cheeseburger, a two-time Burger Bash winner, features premium beef, American cheese, red onion, secret mayonnaise and a freshly baked potato bun.

The Crispy Dubai, created for international competition, features beef, white American cheese, crispy onions and chimichurri mayonnaise. The version presented at Miami’s Burger Bash also included black truffle.

In January 2026, the Crispy Dubai was named Overall Winner of the Dubai Burger Championship, competing against burger concepts from Spain, Brazil, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Weeks later, Miami diners selected it as the 2026 People’s Choice Award winner at Burger Bash, part of the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One.

The victory marked La Birra Bar’s third People’s Choice Award at the Miami competition, following previous wins in 2022 and 2025.

Both award-winning burgers are available to South Florida diners.

MIAMI’S ROLE IN THE STORY

La Birra Bar began its expansion into the United States with the opening of its North Miami Beach restaurant in 2021.

Only six months later, the brand entered Burger Bash and earned its first People’s Choice Award.

Since then, Miami has become central to La Birra Bar’s international growth. The brand now operates locations in North Miami Beach, Wynwood, Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Doral and Coral Gables, where its sixth South Florida restaurant opened on Miracle Mile in 2026.

La Birra Bar was also selected as one of the culinary concepts featured at Inter Miami CF’s new Nu Stadium, creating a natural connection between Argentine food, soccer culture and Miami’s international community.

“Miami became much more than our first market in the United States,” said [Daniel or Renzo Cocchia — confirm spokesperson]. “The city welcomed our family, supported our restaurants and gave us the opportunity to represent Argentina on an international stage. Celebrating 25 years here makes this milestone even more meaningful.”

25 YEARS OF INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

La Birra Bar’s anniversary arrives during one of the strongest periods in the brand’s history.

In addition to its victories in Dubai and Miami, the concept was recognized as Best Burger in Miami by the Miami New Times in 2022 and 2023.

It has also been ranked among the world’s top burger restaurants for three consecutive years and earned the No. 7 position in the 2025 World’s 25 Best Burgers ranking, as the only Argentine representative included on the list.

La Birra Bar has also been distinguished as Marca País Argentina for its contribution to the international visibility of Argentine gastronomy.

Despite the awards and international expansion, its story remains rooted in the same idea that shaped the original Boedo restaurant: a family continuously refining its recipes and transforming a familiar food into a memorable experience.



Today, La Birra Bar continues to carry its Argentine identity into every market it enters, combining family tradition, technical precision and an enduring obsession with the product.

De Boedo al mundo. An asado between two buns.

ABOUT LA BIRRA BAR

Founded in 2001 by the Cocchia family in the Boedo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, La Birra Bar is a family-owned Argentine burger concept with a presence in Argentina, the United States, Chile and Spain.

The brand is known for its proprietary three-cut beef blend, fresh daily baked buns, house-made sauces, family recipes and proudly Argentine identity.

Its recognitions include the 2026 Dubai Burger Championship, three People’s Choice Awards at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash, multiple Best Burger distinctions from the Miami New Times and the No. 7 position in the 2025 World’s 25 Best Burgers ranking.

For restaurant locations, menus and online ordering, visit www.labirrabar.com and follow @labirrabar.usa on Instagram.

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