Acuity Trading Selected by Bullwaves to Support Market Intelligence Experience Across Its Trading Platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, the AI-driven market intelligence provider for brokers and trading platforms, has announced a separate partnership with Bullwaves, the multi-asset trading brand operated by Equitex Capital Limited.Under the agreement, Bullwaves will integrate the full Acuity Intelligence software suite to support the delivery of structured market, event and trade intelligence across its platform environment.The partnership is focused on technology integration, analytics and market intelligence. It will enable Bullwaves to provide clearer, more structured market context within its own digital trading experience, including access to Acuity’s market intelligence, event intelligence and trade intelligence tools.Bullwaves describes its trading platform as offering access to multiple asset classes through mobile and desktop environments, including MetaTrader 5. Its website states that Bullwaves is a trading name of Equitex Capital Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles.The integration with Acuity Trading is designed to help Bullwaves bring more structured intelligence into its platform experience. Acuity’s technology helps brokers deliver market context, sentiment, news intelligence, economic event data and trade ideas inside their platforms, with flexible deployment across web, MT4, MT5, cTrader, APIs and other environments.The announcement follows a significant period of product development for Acuity Trading. In April 2026, Acuity launched Pattern Recognition within AnalysisIQ, enabling brokers and trading platforms to present recognised chart patterns as market analysis.Acuity has also recently announced an investment in MarketReader, an AI-powered financial intelligence platform focused on real-time explanations of market movements. The investment reflects Acuity’s continued expansion towards a broader, more connected intelligence ecosystem for financial institutions and trading platforms.Paolo Vullo,Head of Operations at Bullwaves Group:“Our focus is on giving users a more informed platform experience, where market information is easier to understand and more relevant to the decisions they are considering. Acuity Trading’s intelligence suite gives us the ability to bring together market context, event data, sentiment and structured trade intelligence in a more integrated way. This partnership supports our commitment to improving the quality and clarity of the information available across the Bullwaves platform.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading and MarketReader:“Brokers are increasingly looking for intelligence partners that can help them deliver more than disconnected news, charts or signals. They want structured, contextual information that sits inside the platform experience and helps users understand what is happening, why it matters and what to watch next. Bullwaves shares that view, and we are pleased to support the next stage of its intelligence-led platform development.”The full Acuity Intelligence integration will allow Bullwaves to use Acuity’s suite of tools across multiple user touchpoints, supporting market education, platform engagement and informed analysis. The software is designed to provide structured information and market context, while Bullwaves retains control over how content is presented and governed within its own environment.Acuity’s intelligence tools combine AI-supported processing with analyst expertise and are designed to support user understanding rather than provide personalised investment advice. AnalysisIQ content and trade ideas are informational in nature and are not tailored to individual users. Acuity’s own product materials state that outputs do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade.ENDSRegulatory noteThis announcement is intended to describe a B2B technology and market intelligence integration between Acuity Trading and Bullwaves. It is not intended as an invitation, inducement, offer or recommendation to open a trading account, invest, trade, or access retail trading services. Trading CFDs, FX and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You could lose all of your invested capital. Market intelligence, sentiment data, analysis and trade ideas are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice, personalised recommendations or a recommendation to trade. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.About BullwavesBullwaves is a multi-asset trading brand operated by Equitex Capital Limited. Its website states that Bullwaves is committed to providing the most transparent, seamless and innovative trading environment and journey to its traders and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles.About AcuityAcuity Trading, an Acuity Analytics company, brings together the strengths of PIA First and Signal Centre to deliver a broad suite of market intelligence, analytics and trader engagement tools for brokers, platforms and institutional partners worldwide. Since pioneering visual market insight and sentiment tools in 2013, Acuity Trading has continued to expand its capabilities through advanced analytics, alternative data, AI-driven insight and trading technology.By combining research expertise with scalable technology, Acuity supports brokers and trading platforms in delivering structured market context within their existing environments.Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, market analysts and technology specialists is dedicated to developing high-impact data products designed to support traders. Solutions are available through flexible delivery options including APIs, MT4/MT5, plug-and-play widgets and third-party automation services.For further information or to request a demo, please visit www.acuitytrading.com or contact:

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