Governor Newsom announces continued growth in California ZEV sales as Trump’s reckless Iran war raises prices on Americans nationwide

As gas prices soar across the country because of Trump’s reckless war in Iran, California remains the nation’s leader in ZEV purchases and infrastructure. No matter what’s happening in Washington, D.C., California remains open for business: a safe, stable, and strong market partner.

And that momentum is about to get a boost. MyFirstEV, the instant rebate program established by the legislature and signed by Governor Newsom, takes effect next month, with 13 automakers offering instant rebates to first-time ZEV buyers.

“This is an exciting time for prospective EV buyers in California,” said California Energy Commissioner Nancy Skinner. “There are many affordable new and used EV models available, and the MyFirstEV program will give thousands of Californians the chance to ditch their increasingly expensive gas vehicles. As California continues to rapidly build out a reliable and publicly available fast charging network, there has never been a better time to go electric.”

“Nearly 1 in 5 Californians are choosing to go electric because EVs are fun to drive, fast, and cheaper to fuel and maintain,” said California Air Resources Board Chair Lauren Sanchez. “With the state’s new MyFirstEV program, we’re making it easier for first-time buyers to make the switch. As federal actions threaten decades of progress, California is committed to protecting public health and delivering cleaner air across the state.”

How California’s instant rebate for first-time ZEV buyers will work

For California families who have been waiting for the right moment to go electric, that moment is coming later this summer. The MyFirstEV program will deliver $3,500 off the price of a new electric vehicle right at the dealership. California’s $135.5 million state investment is matched dollar-for-dollar by participating automakers, delivering a combined $271 million in total savings to California families at the point of sale.

Here’s what buyers need to know:

$3,500 off new electric vehicles with an MSRP up to $50,000

$1,750 off used electric vehicles sold for up to $25,000 through manufacturers’ pre-owned vehicle programs

The rebate is open to any Californian buying their first ZEV

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is overseeing the program. Details on when the funding will be available and how to access it are expected next month. Californians can explore options, learn about charging, and find a participating dealer at www.electricforall.org.

California doubles down on clean transportation investments

Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to cede the clean vehicle economy to China, California is ensuring that American workers and manufacturers can compete and win in the industries that will define this century.

In January, the state surpassed 2.5 million cumulative zero-emission vehicle sales, far exceeding its original goal of 1.5 million ZEVs by 2025. Last September, San Bernardino County made history by welcoming the first hydrogen-powered passenger train into revenue service in North America. In May, Governor Newsom launched a $1 billion rebate program for electric medium- and heavy-duty trucks, and in April 2025, announced $500 million for 1,000 clean school buses statewide. Demand for zero-emission bus and truck incentives has more than doubled year over year.

The Golden State’s commitment extends beyond consumer incentives. In the latest Clean Transportation Program Investment Plan Update, the CEC allocated $98.5 million in light-duty ZEV infrastructure funding for fiscal year 2025-2026 to focus on Level 1 and Level 2 charging in locations with longer vehicle dwell times, including at-home charging with a specific focus on multifamily residences.

Governor Newsom’s Build More, Faster — For All infrastructure agenda has driven historic investments in transportation that will benefit all Californians for decades to come. More than 29,000 California infrastructure projects are tracked at build.ca.gov.

The gold standard for American EV infrastructure

California is tearing down barriers to ZEV deployment, speeding up EV charging station installations, and deploying infrastructure in hard-to-reach and low-income areas.

California is one of the top states for EV buyers and drivers. There are now over 200,000 public and shared EV charging plugs statewide. EV chargers can be found at grocery stores, park-and-ride lots, and even gas stations, whereas shared EV chargers can be found at apartment complexes, workplaces, doctors’ offices, sports facilities, and other parking areas with some level of restricted access. This statewide network of public and shared private chargers is in addition to the estimated 800,000 EV chargers installed in California homes.