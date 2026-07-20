Meade County Fiscal Court Notice: Hiring EMT (Full-Time)
Meade County Fiscal Court is accepting applications for a full-time EMT position with the Meade County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply for this opportunity to join the EMS team serving the residents of Meade County.
Application Information
Applications may be requested by:
For additional information, please contact the Meade County Finance Office at (270) 422-3967.
Application Deadline
Completed applications must be returned no later than 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Monday, August 3, 2026.
Full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package that includes:
Additional Information
Internal applicants will receive first consideration. Employment is contingent upon successfully completing a background check and drug screening.
Meade County Fiscal Court is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer..
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