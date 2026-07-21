Ron Marhofer Family of Dealerships Named One of the 2026 Best Places to Work for Women

Ron Marhofer appreciates the hard work of their women employees.

Ron Marhofer Family of Dealerships is excited to share that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work for Women by Best Companies Group.

We're incredibly proud of our team for helping make this possible and for fostering an environment of respect and empowerment for women.” — Chris Marhofer, Owner of Ron Marhofer Family of Dealerships

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Marhofer Family of Dealerships is excited to share that it has been recognized as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work for Women by Best Companies Group.This recognition celebrates organizations that are committed to creating workplaces where women are supported, valued, and empowered. The award highlights companies that prioritize inclusive cultures and provide environments where female employees can thrive both professionally and personally."We're proud to continue building a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to thrive," said Chris Marhofer, Owner of Ron Marhofer Family of Dealerships. "We're incredibly proud of our team for helping make this possible and for fostering an environment of respect and empowerment for women."About Ron Marhofer Family of DealershipsWith five conveniently located dealerships serving Northeast Ohio, the Ron Marhofer Auto Family has been built over decades on the principle of delivering an unmatched selection, unbeatable prices, and a service experience that genuinely puts the customer first. Offering a full lineup of new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai, and Nissan vehicles, as well as a rigorously inspected pre-owned inventory, the Ron Marhofer team provides a pressure-free environment focused on customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://marhofer.com About Best Companies GroupFor 20 years, Best Companies Group has been the authoritative expert in helping companies assess, enhance, and promote company work environments and cultures. Through comprehensive employee engagement surveys and over 65 recognition programs, they equip organizations with the insights needed to build better workplaces, reduce turnover, and earn recognition as top employers. For more information, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/ ###

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