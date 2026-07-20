Marauder Lost in 1944 Returns to Kentucky for Final Rest

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Mike R. McDowell, 19, killed during World War II,on July 29 at Kentucky Veterans Central Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky. Services and interment are being coordinated by Chism Family Funeral Home.

In the summer of 1944, McDowell was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), better known as Merrill’s Marauders. He was reported killed in action during the Battle of Myitkyina in Burma. Unfortunately, the limited records that survived the battle don’t have details surrounding his loss, though it is likely he was killed somewhere between Radhapur and Sitapur. McDowell’s remains were never identified, and he was declared non-recoverable in April 1952.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for McDowell on Jan. 29, 2026.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify McDowell, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4440844/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-mcdowell-m/

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Chism Family Funeral Home at 270-877-2245.