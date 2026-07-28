Co-Based Generations Skincare Is First Company in North America to Launch a Saffron Tepal-Derived Exosomal Vesicle Serum

CONIFER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generations Skincare, a Colorado-based skincare company specializing in science-driven, small-batch formulations, today announced it is the first company in North America to launch a skincare serum featuring saffron tepal-derived exosomal vesicle technology developed by Active Botanical Research (ABR) in Italy.

The company's EXOGLOW™ serum introduces an innovative botanical technology designed to support the skin's cell-to-cell communication and renewal processes. Each one-ounce bottle contains approximately 225 million saffron tepal-derived exosomal vesicles, combined with Generations Skincare's signature dual-weight hyaluronic acid system to deliver multi-level hydration while supporting healthier-looking, more radiant skin.

Unlike traditional skincare ingredients that primarily focus on hydration or exfoliation, saffron tepal-derived exosomal vesicles are being studied for their role in cellular communication and their potential to help reduce the visible effects of chronic inflammation—often referred to as 'inflammaging'—a key contributor to visible skin aging.

“Our mission has always been to make advanced skincare science accessible without luxury markups,” said Ann Mattingly-Lowe, Founder and CEO of Generations Skincare. “Being the first company in North America to introduce this remarkable botanical technology reflects our commitment to meaningful innovation while remaining true to our philosophy of handcrafted, small-batch skincare.”

EXOGLOW™ is formulated to:

Support the skin's cell-to-cell communication and renewal processes.

Help reduce the visible signs of inflammation.

Deliver multi-level hydration with dual-weight hyaluronic acid.

Help improve the appearance of skin texture, firmness, and radiance.

Support a healthier-looking, more youthful complexion.

After retiring from a nearly three-decade career in the pharmaceutical industry, Ann Mattingly-Lowe came out of retirement in 2020 to launch Generations Skincare with a simple mission: to make scientifically advanced skincare accessible without luxury pricing.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Theresa Mattingly serves as the company's medical consultant, advising on active ingredient selection and formulation strategy.

Today, every Generations Skincare product is formulated and manufactured in small batches in Colorado, allowing the company to maintain exceptional quality while bringing advanced skincare technologies directly to consumers through its direct-to-consumer business model.

EXOGLOW™ is available nationwide at www.generationsskincare.net.

About Generations Skincare

Generations Skincare is a Colorado-based skincare company dedicated to creating science-driven, small-batch skincare using medically recognized active ingredients and thoughtfully selected supporting ingredients. Every formulation is handcrafted in Colorado with ingredient integrity, quality, and transparency in mind. Through its philanthropic arm, Inner Glow Initiative, Generations Skincare supports mental health awareness, well-being, and youth scholarships through education, advocacy, and charitable giving.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.