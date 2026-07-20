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PUBLIC NOTICE OF VACANCY ON THE WEBER COUNTY CAREER SERVICE COUNCIL


Commission | Posted 07-23-2026

Notice is hereby given that applications are being accepted by the Weber County Commission to fill (2) vacant positions on the WEBER COUNTY CAREER SERVICE COUNCIL. Applicants must be a resident of Weber County.

 

Applications can be requested by contacting the Weber County Commission Office, 2380 Washington Blvd., Suite 360, Ogden, UT 84401, (801)399-8403. Applications will be accepted at the Weber County Commission Office through August 14, 2026. Board appointments will be made subsequent to the deadline at a public meeting of the Weber County Commission.

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PUBLIC NOTICE OF VACANCY ON THE WEBER COUNTY CAREER SERVICE COUNCIL

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