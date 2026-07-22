Rensch & Rensch Law Expands Omaha Car Accident Trial Practice with Attorney Mitchell Kohl, J.D., M.D.

Omaha firm expands its car accident caseload, adding a trial lawyer whose medical degree strengthens the client's case

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rensch & Rensch Law, a plaintiff's personal injury firm with offices in Omaha and Columbus, Nebraska, is expanding its car accident trial practice. Among the trial lawyers handling its crash cases are Mitchell Kohl, J.D., M.D., Sean Rensch, and Chase Murphy, Omaha car accident lawyers who also represent clients as Omaha truck accident lawyers.Mitchell Kohl also holds a medical degree. The firm says that background is an advantage in preparing collision cases, where the medical evidence often decides the outcome.Most injury claims are decided on medical questions. Insurers frequently contest whether a collision caused a claimed injury, particularly where symptoms appear days after a crash or where imaging shows degenerative changes that predate it. Soft-tissue injuries, disc herniations, and concussions are commonly disputed on those grounds, and the same evidence drives what a claim is worth. The firm says a lawyer who can read that evidence without waiting on a retained expert builds the causation and damages record faster and questions opposing medical opinions more closely.Commercial trucking cases raise the same questions at greater scale. Collisions involving tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles more often produce catastrophic injuries requiring surgery and long-term care, and they typically involve multiple insurers and layered coverage.Dr. Kohl's practice covers three principal areas. He works as a car accident lawyer in Omaha, Nebraska, handling collision injury claims including whiplash, disc herniation, concussion, and traumatic brain injury. He works as a truck accident lawyer in Omaha, Nebraska, handling catastrophic injury claims against commercial carriers. He also works as a Nebraska workers' compensation lawyer, where impairment ratings, aggravation of preexisting conditions, and projected future medical care are recurring issues.Dr. Kohl earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and his M.D. from Creighton University School of Medicine, and he is a Fellow of the American College of Legal Medicine. He tries cases alongside founding partner Dick Rensch, partner Sean P. Rensch, and attorney Chase Murphy. Consultations with the firm are free, and injury matters are handled on a contingency fee basis.Fast FactsMitchell Kohl holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and an M.D. from Creighton University School of Medicine.Mitchell Kohl is a Fellow of the American College of Legal Medicine (FCLM) and has been named to The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40. Mitchell Kohl practices car accident, truck accident , workers' compensation, and medical malpractice law at Rensch & Rensch Law in Omaha, Nebraska.Rensch & Rensch Law has recovered more than 150 million dollars for injured clients and brings more than 75 years of combined trial experience.Founding partner Dick Rensch has taken more than 100 personal injury cases to jury verdict.Rensch & Rensch Law has offices in Omaha and Columbus, Nebraska, and serves clients across Nebraska and Iowa. Phone: 402.498.4400.About Rensch & Rensch LawRensch & Rensch Law is a Nebraska plaintiff's personal injury firm with offices in Omaha and Columbus, serving clients across Nebraska and Iowa. The firm handles car and truck accidents, motorcycle, pedestrian and bicycle injuries, catastrophic injury, wrongful death, workers' compensation, and medical malpractice. Its attorneys include Dick Rensch, Sean P. Rensch, Chase Murphy, and Mitchell Kohl, J.D., M.D., FCLM, a trial lawyer who also holds a medical degree.

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