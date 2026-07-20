Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife for the 16th annual Grand Mesa Moose Day

Photo courtesy of CPW/W. Lewis

July 20, 2026



GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Did you know Colorado’s Shiras moose is the state’s largest big game animal, with adults weighing 800-1200 pounds and standing up to 6 feet tall? Or, despite their size, moose can run up to 35 miles per hour and are excellent swimmers? Have we piqued your interest? Do you want to learn more about the Shiras moose? Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the United States Forest Service on top of the Grand Mesa for the 16th Annual Grand Mesa Moose Day. The free event will take place at the United States Forest Service Visitor Center on July 25, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Today, Colorado’s moose populations are thriving, thanks to successful reintroduction efforts by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. With a population over 3,000 statewide, images of moose walking through towns, on popular hiking trails or ski slopes are everywhere and recorded almost daily. With the continued growth in the state’s moose population, the public's curiosity about the largest big game species in Colorado continues to grow as well.

"They are fascinating animals and it's great they are doing well in Colorado," said CPW's Northwest Region Wildlife Viewing Coordinator Trina Romero. "Recently, we have seen an increase in moose being spotted in neighborhoods and while we’re out enjoying nature. This festival is a great opportunity to learn about moose and how to view moose safely and ethically."

Throughout the day, experts will present moose biology and history presentations and demonstrate how biologists transplant and track moose.

List of Activities:

10:00 a.m. Presentation - Mission: Moose (Moose viewing and safety with Trina Romero)

11:30 a.m. Presentation - Moose Biology (Genevieve Fuller with outdoor drone demo)

12:30 p.m. Interview with a Moose (A fun interactive "talk" with a moose mascot - kid oriented)

1:00 p.m. Colorado Moose in Action (moose films by Ed Sauer & Sandra Schroth)

1:30 p.m. Presentation - Walk on the Discovery Trail (USFS staff)

"Most people see moose by accident while hiking, fishing or camping," said Romero. "If you suddenly see one, be sure to keep your distance. If you are searching for moose, be prepared with a camera, binoculars or a viewing scope. Perhaps the most important thing to remember is to keep dogs on a leash and far away from moose."

Event Details:

To get there, take Highway 65 from Interstate 70 by Plateau Creek, Exit 49, or drive up Highway 50 from nearby Delta and follow it up to the USFS Visitor's Center.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water and bug repellent. We know that Colorado’s weather can change quickly, make sure to plan for afternoon rain showers and/or cooler weather.

For questions about the annual Grand Mesa Moose Day, contact Northwest Region Wildlife Viewing Coordinator Trina Romero at [email protected] with “Grand Mesa Moose Day” in the subject line.

For more information on wildlife viewing, including moose, visit our website.