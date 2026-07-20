ROUNDUP: Sununu Was Caught in a Lie About Visiting Location Referenced in Epstein Email Exchange

BIANCA DE LA GARZA: Scott, I want to ask you about your Senate primary opponent, John E. Sununu's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, because it's a hot topic again. Washington Post is reporting that he was seen on camera saying he never traveled to Qatar. But then there's the release of the Epstein emails, and Jeffrey Epstein writing that John Sununu has good stories, and the context was about Sununu being at a conference in Qatar. When asked about this, a spokesperson for Sununu said, "Well, he was simply brushing off a tracker accosting his wife," and they say the fact that he traveled to Qatar is a matter of public record. Is that where you stand? That it was just brushing somebody off, and what do you think about his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein?



Scott, I want to ask you about your Senate primary opponent, John E. Sununu's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, because it's a hot topic again. Washington Post is reporting that he was seen on camera saying he never traveled to Qatar. But then there's the release of the Epstein emails, and Jeffrey Epstein writing that John Sununu has good stories, and the context was about Sununu being at a conference in Qatar. When asked about this, a spokesperson for Sununu said, "Well, he was simply brushing off a tracker accosting his wife," and they say the fact that he traveled to Qatar is a matter of public record. Is that where you stand? That it was just brushing somebody off, and what do you think about his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein? SCOTT BROWN: Well, first of all, he lied. You know, he said he was never in Qatar. He said that he didn't go to the World Economic Forum. Not only, I think he, not only did he go once, I believe he went twice.



Well, first of all, he lied. You know, he said he was never in Qatar. He said that he didn't go to the World Economic Forum. Not only, I think he, not only did he go once, I believe he went twice. [...]



BROWN: And the fact, say that you're actually going to lie, and he's had months and months to correct the record, and he hasn't. So he got caught. So the question is, what else is he lying about? And it comes down in New Hampshire, and what I'm hearing is a question of trust.