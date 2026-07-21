Together for Haiti Joins Together for Haiti Matching Campaign to Address Food Insecurity in Northern Haiti

Madame Raymond

Holistic Haitian Alliance joins the Together for Haiti Match Campaign. Donations of $50 to $1,000 receive a 50% match to help feed families in Northern Haiti.

MANHATTAN, KS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Haitian Alliance Joins Together for Haiti Matching Campaign to Address Food Insecurity in Northern HaitiHaymarket, VA — July 2026 — Holistic Haitian Alliance ( HHA ) is pleased to announce its participation in the Together for Haiti matching campaign, a collaborative giving effort designed to strengthen the impact of organizations serving vulnerable communities across Haiti.From July 20–30, 2026, gifts designated for HHA through the campaign will receive a 50% match, up to a total of $7,000 in matching funds. The campaign provides an opportunity to amplify support for HHA's food security efforts and help meet the growing needs of families in Northern Haiti.Food insecurity continues to affect thousands of families throughout Haiti as rising costs, economic instability, and ongoing challenges make access to nutritious meals increasingly difficult. Through its community feeding programs, schools, and family support initiatives, HHA provides more than 14,000 meals each month to children and families in the Dekle region of Northern Haiti.While food security remains a critical need, HHA's work extends far beyond feeding programs. Through education, healthcare, family preservation, leadership development, vocational training, and community development initiatives, HHA partners with Haitian leaders to create lasting opportunities for children and families to thrive."Every meal provided represents more than nourishment—it is an investment in health, education, and hope for the future," said Debbie Harvey, President and Founder of HHA. "This matching opportunity allows supporters to extend the reach of their generosity and help ensure that families continue to receive the care and support they need."A gift of $56 provides six days of food for a family, demonstrating the significant impact even modest contributions can make when combined with matching funds.Individual gifts ranging from $50 to $1,000 are eligible for matching funds while available. All gifts designated for HHA, including matching funds, will go directly to support HHA's programs and initiatives in Haiti.Supporters can participate in the campaign by making a gift online between 12:00 AM on July 20 and 11:59 PM on July 30, 2026, or by mailing a contribution through HHA's trusted campaign partner, Together for Haiti.For more information or to participate during the campaign window, visit the Together for Haiti Match Day website: www.togetherforhaitimatchday.org About Holistic Haitian AllianceHHA is a Christian ministry in Haiti that's helping children and families build strong futures. We operate a 40-acre village that includes family-style homes, schools, healthcare services, farms, and a church. Everything is led by a dedicated Haitian team, and our goal is to help children grow into independent adults rooted in faith, education, and opportunity.Media ContactMike HooverUS Executive Director(703) 929-4510Mike@holistichaitianalliance.orgAbout Together for Haiti Match DayTogether for Haiti Match Day is an annual giving campaign uniting ten organizations serving communities across Haiti. From July 20–30, 2026, qualifying gifts of $50 to $1,000 per organization receive a 50% match, with more than $50,000 in matching gifts available. Every donation and its match go directly to the organization selected by the donor.Learn more and support a participating organization at togetherforhaitimatchday.org.

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