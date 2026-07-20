Doormat for Donald: Lombardo Refuses to Stand Up to Trump’s “Endless Election Lies”

After Joe Lombardo was caught on camera abusing his position to get out of a ticket, a new column in the Nevada Independent unpacks the governor’s history of thinking the rules don’t apply to him beyond his viral traffic stop. As Donald Trump continues to spread lies and rig our election system solely for his own political gain, Lombardo remains his doormat and “still wears [Trump’s] endorsement with apparent pride.”

Instead of standing up to Trump, Lombardo continues to cast doubt on the integrity of our election system without evidence of widespread fraud. In fact, Trump said that Lombardo was a “big advantage” to him politically after he vetoed legislation twice that would have established felony criminal penalties for fake electors who attempt to steal Nevada’s electoral votes. Lombardo also endorsed multiple election deniers for elected office, including Trump.

Nevada Independent: OPINION: The real red light: Lombardo must take a stand on Trump’s endless election lies

He’s Joe Lombardo, governor of Nevada.



Two months ago, he allegedly didn’t come to a full stop on a red light but didn’t receive a citation. He interrupted a police sergeant’s explanation for the stop by blurting out, “I’m Joe Lombardo,” as if somehow the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran might not have recognized the former two-term Clark County sheriff.



When the working cop was allowed to finish his sentence, Lombardo responded, “Come on, man.” With that, the officer expressed his appreciation for Lombardo and bid him a good day.



Bolstered by recent police bodycam footage, the news of nominal importance has ricocheted across the social media stratosphere and the mainstream press. “I’m Joe Lombardo” and “Come on, man” have popped up everywhere from The Associated Press to TMZ.



Not that Lombardo is likely to admit it to a reporter, but he could have played it smarter. Rather than interrupting the traffic cop in midsentence, the state’s chief executive could have exercised his right to remain silent or, better yet, replied, “You’re right, officer. Cite me if you feel it’s necessary.” It would have made him look more like a common man than the “Come on, man.”



But Lombardo didn’t. Instead, he started whining. It was the working cop who remained unflappable. “I’m aware,” the officer replies after being told the obvious by his former boss.



Of far greater importance for Nevadans is where Lombardo stands on the continued promotion of voter fraud fallacies and 2020 election conspiracy theories once again being broadcast in prime time by an increasingly authoritarian President Donald Trump. His claims have been repeatedly debunked, including in a declassified 2021 federal intelligence report. If anyone has been trying to rig an election, it’s the man in Trump’s mirror.



America’s mad king is a danger at home and abroad, but the governor still wears his endorsement with apparent pride. Lombardo has been careful not to look like a MAGA fanboy, but given Trump’s addled assault on our elections, there’s something wrong with that picture. Come on, man. It’s time to step up.



Lombardo has been careful not to look like a MAGA fanboy, but given Trump’s addled assault on our elections, there’s something wrong with that picture. Come on, man. It’s time to step up. Joe Lombardo knows Nevada’s elections are safe and run with integrity. To remain silent in the face of Trump’s continued election lies says far more about Joe Lombardo’s character than a silly traffic stop.

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