zReports Launches Consumer Intelligence Platform™ Covering U.S. Facilities Where Safety, Trust, and Family Are at Stake

A real U.S. tour operator's divergence, as flagged by zReports: a 4.9-star review average alongside a fatal accident on the federal record.

Independent platform transforms information fragmented across government databases, records, reviews, and analysis into one Consumer Intelligence Report™.

Star ratings measure the experience of customers who had a good day. The federal record measures something else. We built zReports so you can see both, and know when they disagree.” — Shawn R., Founder, zReports

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, Americans make decisions where the stakes are real: choosing a daycare for their child, selecting a surgery center, arranging hospice care, or booking a skydiving experience. Most rely on online reviews, search results, or word of mouth. While each provides useful information, none tells the complete story.

Today, zReports.org (https://zreports.org) announced the launch of its Consumer Intelligence Platform, delivering Consumer Intelligence Reports — a new category of consumer research designed to help people make more informed decisions where safety, trust, and family are at stake.

"Online reviews tell you what someone thought. Government records tell you the facts. Consumer Intelligence brings everything together," said Shawn Reddy, founder of zReports. "Consumers shouldn't have to search dozens of websites and government databases before making an important decision. Our mission is to transform fragmented information into Consumer Intelligence that helps people decide with confidence."

At the heart of every report is the Consumer Z Score, a proprietary composite score built using zReports' published methodology (https://zreports.org/methodology.html). Rather than relying on a single source, Consumer Intelligence Reports evaluate multiple independent trust signals, including official government records, regulatory history, licensing information, inspection findings, consumer reputation, Google reviews, public discussions, business transparency, and analytical models, to provide consumers with a broader, more balanced view.

The platform currently analyzes more than 130,000 regulated facilities across the United States, including licensed child care centers, Medicare-certified ambulatory surgery centers, psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, hospice providers, dialysis centers, home health agencies, and recreational aviation operators, including skydiving centers, helicopter tour companies, scenic air tour operators, and hot air balloon businesses.

Unlike traditional review websites, zReports compares independent sources to identify gaps, inconsistencies, and additional context. During research on recreational aviation operators, the company identified a Florida skydiving business with a 4.9-star Google rating while official federal records documented a fatal accident. Neither source alone provided the complete picture. The Consumer Intelligence Report presented both, allowing consumers to make a more informed decision.

Every Consumer Z Score is calculated using the same transparent methodology. Businesses cannot pay to improve a score, remove a report, or influence the company's research. zReports accepts no advertising, sponsorships, or reputation management fees from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring every report remains independent and consumer-focused.

The launch represents the first phase of zReports' long-term vision to build the leading Consumer Intelligence Platform for high-trust decisions. Future expansion will include additional industries where consumers entrust organizations with their health, safety, finances, families, and well-being.

About zReports

zReports.org is an independent Consumer Intelligence Platform that helps consumers make better decisions through transparent, data-driven research. Consumer Intelligence Reports combine official government records, consumer reputation, public discussions, and proprietary analysis into a comprehensive Consumer Z Score for more than 130,000 regulated facilities across the United States.

Not a review site. Not a directory. Not a reputation management company.

Consumer Intelligence for Critical Decisions.

Website: https://zreports.org

Media Contact

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https://zreports.org

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