Craft Body Scan Marks World Lung Cancer Day with Offer for Couples

America's #1 Couples Heart & Lung Scan Offers Early Detection for the Nation's Deadliest Cancer, Priced at Just $149 for Two

If recognizing World Lung Cancer Day gets even one more couple in the door, or gets someone to finally ask their doctor about screening, that is the whole point of the day.” — Trey Marler, CEO of Craft Body Scan

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Body Scan, a leader in preventive imaging and early detection , is marking World Lung Cancer Day by spotlighting its Couples Heart & Lung Scan, available for $149, a savings of more than $2,500 off standard pricing. The observance is intended to raise awareness of lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and to encourage couples nationwide to take advantage of early detection.Observed each year on August 1, World Lung Cancer Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the disease and reducing the stigma surrounding it. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 229,410 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2026, and the disease is expected to cause more deaths than colorectal and pancreatic cancer combined, making it the nation's leading cancer killer. Yet when lung cancer is caught early, the five-year survival rate climbs to roughly 65 percent, compared to just 27 percent when the disease is found overall, according to the American Cancer Society."World Lung Cancer Day is a reminder that the biggest factor in surviving this disease often comes down to timing," said Trey Marler, CEO of Craft Body Scan. "Too many people wait for a cough, a shortness of breath, or a scare before they ever consider a scan, and by then options can be limited. Our $149 Couples Heart & Lung Scan is something we offer year-round for exactly that reason, so cost is never what keeps a couple from finding out. World Lung Cancer Day is simply a good moment to remind people it's there. For $149, two people can know where they stand, together, instead of wondering."Each person receives an individual low-dose, non-invasive CT scan of the heart and lungs, with results reviewed by a Craft Body Scan medical specialist and delivered within 7 to 10 business days. The scan evaluates lung nodules and tumors, coronary artery plaque buildup, aneurysms, and other serious conditions, often before symptoms appear and while treatment options are most effective. No referral, contrast dye, or needles are required, and the scan itself takes only minutes.“Lung cancer is especially dangerous because it tends to stay silent until it has already spread,” said Dr. Steven Nussbaum, D.O., Chief Medical Officer of Craft Body Scan. “A low-dose CT scan can identify a nodule or early growth years before a person would ever feel a symptom, and that window is exactly when treatment has the best chance of success. Screening isn't just for people with a smoking history, either. We are increasingly seeing lung cancer in people who have never smoked, which is exactly why broader access to early detection matters.” The offer is designed for couples to attend together, age 40 and older, creating a shared moment of accountability around their health. Craft Body Scan accepts HSA and FSA payment, and the offer is available once per household while it lasts.“We want people to see this less as a promotion and more as a nudge,” added Marler. “If recognizing World Lung Cancer Day gets even one more couple in the door, or gets someone to finally ask their doctor about screening, that is the whole point of the day.”Campaign Highlights: Accessible Preventive Screening : Couples Heart & Lung Scan available for $149, a savings of more than $2,500 off standard pricing• Advanced Early Detection: Low-dose CT imaging focused on identifying lung nodules, coronary artery plaque, aneurysms, and other serious conditions before symptoms appear• Designed for Couples: Available to spouses and partners age 40 and older who attend together, each receiving an individual physician-reviewed report• Fast and Non-Invasive: No referral, no contrast dye, no needles, and completed in minutes• HSA/FSA Accepted: Offer available once per household, with HSA and FSA payment accepted• Nationwide Availability: Campaign available across all Craft Body Scan locations, including Scottsdale, Arizona; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; and Austin, TexasAbout Craft Body ScanCraft Body Scan is a leader in preventive health screenings, offering advanced, non-invasive imaging technologies to detect potential health issues before they become life-threatening. Committed to making health care more accessible and less intimidating, Craft Body Scan empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier future.

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