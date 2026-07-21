Transportation Law Firm Mullins Law Group Expands Legal Team with Associate Attorney Pedro Alberto Panelo

Pedro’s legal experience and strong analytical background make an excellent addition to our team. His litigation, regulatory, and public policy experience will strengthen our ability to serve clients.” — William Mullins, Managing Partner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mullins Law Group PLLC is pleased to announce that Pedro Alberto Panelo has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, effective July 1, 2026.Pedro brings experience in litigation, regulatory analysis, public policy, and government affairs. Prior to joining Mullins Law Group, he practiced civil litigation with Kalbaugh Pfund & Messersmith, P.C., where he managed cases through all phases of litigation, including motion practice, depositions, trial preparation, and dispute resolution.His background also includes policy and regulatory work with the America First Policy Institute, where he focused on issues involving economic regulation, infrastructure, and federal policy. Earlier in his career, Pedro gained experience in both the public and private sectors through positions with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Becker & Poliakoff, and the Office of General Counsel for the United States House of Representatives.Pedro earned his Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University Caruso School of Law, where he was recognized as a Caruso Scholar and served on the board of the National Latino/a Law Student Association. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Wheaton College and is admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Virginia.“Pedro’s legal experience and strong analytical background make him an excellent addition to our team,” said Bill Mullins, Managing Partner at Mullins Law Group. “His litigation, regulatory, and public policy experience will strengthen our ability to serve clients across the transportation industry.”As an Associate Attorney, Pedro will support the firm’s work advising transportation clients on regulatory compliance, legislative and policy matters, commercial issues, infrastructure development, and related legal challenges.About Mullins Law Group PLLCMullins Law Group PLLC specializes in transportation and railroad law , providing expert legal services to help transportation organizations navigate complex legal landscapes. With a focus on contracts, regulatory compliance, negotiations, and grant writing, the firm supports clients in achieving their business objectives while ensuring regulatory adherence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.