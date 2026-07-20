Spin Doctors Headline WXRV/92.5 the River’s Free 24th Annual Riverfest Music Festival at Salisbury Beach on August 22nd

92.5 the River, “Boston’s Independent Radio,” announced the lineup for the station’s 24th Annual Riverfest Music Festival on the Broadway Boardwalk at Salisbury Beach on August 22, 2026. Spin Doctors are set to headline the Riverfest Music Festival Buffalo Tom Fantastic Cat Crowds enjoy a day of free music at Salisbury Beach

Buffalo Tom, Fantastic Cat, and Gavin Marengi join lineup for a full day of free music and activities.

We're excited to return to the Salisbury Beach Boardwalk. There's something magical about live music by the ocean, and this year's lineup captures everything our listeners love about 92.5 the River.” — Olivia Lowe

SALISBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 92.5 the River , “Boston’s Independent Radio,” announced that Spin Doctors will headline the station’s 24th Annual Riverfest Music Festival on the Broadway Boardwalk at Salisbury Beach on August 22, 2026. Buffalo Tom , Fantastic Cat, and Gavin Marengi join the lineup for a full day of free music and activities. This year’s festival is presented by Bud Light and produced in conjunction with the Salisbury Beach Partnership. More information can be found at: https://theriverboston.com/riverfest-salisbury-beach "We're excited to return to the Salisbury Beach Boardwalk for Riverfest 2026. There's something magical about live music by the ocean, and this year's lineup captures everything our listeners love about 92.5 the River—iconic artists, exciting new discoveries, and outstanding local talent. It's the perfect way to celebrate summer with our River community," said Olivia Lowe, Music Director of WXRV/92.5 the River.Spin Doctors, for more than three decades have remained one of the most recognizable bands to emerge from the alternative rock explosion of the early 1990’s. After building a loyal following through relentless touring, they broke into the mainstream with their multi-platinum 1991 debut album, Pocket Full of Kryptonite.Fueled by the hit singles "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong," the band became known for its infectious blend of rock, funk, blues, and pop. Led by vocalist Chris Barron alongside guitarist Eric Schenkman, bassist Mark White, and drummer Aaron Comess, Spin Doctors continue to deliver the same high-energy performances that made them a favorite on club stages, festival grounds, and concert venues across the country.With a mix of classic hits, fan favorites, and inspired improvisation, Spin Doctors remain a vibrant live band whose music continues to resonate with audiences of all ages.Buffalo Tom emerged at the dawn of the alternative rock explosion and became one of the most enduring bands of its generation. Formed in Boston in the late 1980’s, the trio earned acclaim for its powerful guitar-driven sound before expanding its audience with the acclaimed 1992 album Let Me Come Over, featuring the fan favorite, "Taillights Fade." After a brief hiatus in the early 2000’s, Buffalo Tom returned to recording and touring, releasing acclaimed albums including Quiet and Peace (2018) and Jump Rope (2024). Today, the band continues to captivate audiences with its signature blend of melodic songwriting, heartfelt lyrics, and timeless alternative rock.Fantastic Cat is one of Americana's most exciting new bands, bringing together acclaimed singer-songwriters Anthony D'Amato, Brian Dunne, Don DiLego, and Mike Montali. Blending sharp songwriting, rich harmonies, and plenty of humor, the quartet creates a fresh mix of rock, folk, country, and Americana. Since the release of their acclaimed debut album, The Very Best of Fantastic Cat, the band has earned a reputation for energetic live performances, seamless chemistry, and unforgettable shows filled with great songs, exceptional musicianship, and plenty of laughs.Gavin Marengi is a singer-songwriter hailing from Salisbury, Massachusetts, and a true hometown enthusiast. His deep connection to his small-town roots and formative experiences growing up shape the heartfelt narratives woven into his songs. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of genres, Gavin's music is a captivating fusion of Americana, classic folk, southern rock, and outlaw country. Gavin possesses an extraordinary talent that captivates audiences wherever he performs, leaving them spellbound by his impressive guitar skills and soulful, raspy voice.Throughout this extraordinary day of free entertainment, festivalgoers interact with over 30 participating exhibitors before, during, and after the event. For the adults, there will be the Bud Light Beer Garden and Tito’s Handmade Vodka POD Bar. All the businesses, restaurants, and arcades on the Broadway Boardwalk at Salisbury Beach will be open during Riverfest."We're thrilled to once again partner with the Salisbury Beach Partnership to bring Riverfest back to Salisbury Beach," said Donald St. Sauveur, General Manager of WXRV/92.5 the River. "The Broadway Boardwalk is an incredible setting for a free live music festival, offering our listeners a beautiful oceanfront experience unlike any other. The transformation of Salisbury Beach—from the beautifully restored historic carousel to the new boardwalk, welcome center, and other public improvements—has made it an even more inviting destination. We think this year's Riverfest will not only showcase great music, but also everything that makes Salisbury Beach such a special place to spend a summer day."The Salisbury Beach Partnership is dedicated to revitalizing and protecting Salisbury Beach by promoting its recreational, historical, environmental, cultural, and community assets. By connecting local residents, North Shore communities, and visitors to this beautiful coastal destination, the Partnership helps ensure the continued enjoyment of the public and private investment that has transformed the Salisbury waterfront."Riverfest has become one of the signature events of the summer at Salisbury Beach, and we're proud to partner with 92.5 the River to bring this free concert back to our community," said Kathy Aiello, Managing Director of Atlantic Hospitality Group and a member of the Salisbury Beach Partnership Board of Directors. "We invite everyone to make a day of it—enjoy an outstanding lineup of live music, relax on the beach, explore everything Salisbury has to offer, and cap off the evening with fireworks over the ocean. Events like Riverfest showcase the welcoming spirit of Salisbury Beach, and the vibrant energy that continues to make it one of New England's favorite summer destinations."Getting to Riverfest:While there are over 800 on-site paid municipal parking spots available, festival attendees are also encouraged to rideshare/carpool to the event, use ride-hailing services (Uber/Lyft/Taxi), take alternative transportation to the event, and utilize the free shuttle school bus service to/from Salisbury Beach State Reservation parking to the Salisbury Beach Broadway Boardwalk. The parking lots at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation (1 State Reservation Road, Salisbury, MA) will be serviced by a free shuttle school bus running from 11:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M.In addition, MeVa Transit will offer free bus service from the surrounding areas. Park at the Newburyport MBTA station and take MeVa’s free, air-conditioned #20 bus with hourly service starting at 7:00 A.M. and approximately every 20 minutes from 11:00 A.M to 7:00 P.M. The route passes through downtown Newburyport, before heading straight to Riverfest at Salisbury Beach. MeVa’s #17 bus leaves on the hour, starting at 7:00 A.M. from Haverhill via Amesbury direct to Salisbury Beach. To plan your trip and download timetables, visit: http://www.mevatransit.com 92.5 the River celebrates the Boston and New England music scenes and weaves a rock-and-roll tapestry across time and genres. Their playlist includes a blend of current releases from today’s artists, your favorites from the ’80s and ’90s, and a few deep album cuts from the ’60s and ’70s. You’ll hear elements of alternative, acoustic, folk, blues, reggae, jamband, and other forms of music. Past Riverfest performers include Barenaked Ladies, Guster, Noah Kahan, Frank Turner, Mt. Joy, Ripe, The Lemonheads, Big Head Todd & the Monsters, The Revivalists, and more.92.5 the River’s Riverfest Music Festival at Salisbury Beach takes place Saturday, August 22nd 2026 from 12 Noon – 6:00 P.M. at the Broadway Boardwalk in Salisbury, MA. This free concert is rain or shine. For more information and updates, visit: https://theriverboston.com/riverfest-salisbury-beach

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