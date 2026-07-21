Back by Popular Demand: The White Pumpkin Dutch Oven That's Becoming a Fall Tradition

Larder & Vine's White Pumpkin Dutch Oven returns after selling out last fall.

Larder & Vine's 5.5-quart White Pumpkin Dutch Oven returns, with the new Harvest Pumpkin Dutch Oven arriving in August.

MANTUA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After selling out last season and prompting months of customers asking when it would return, Larder & Vine 's White Pumpkin Dutch Oven is back for another fall season.The White Pumpkin Dutch Oven combines the seasonal charm of an heirloom pumpkin with the capacity of a traditional 5.5-quart Dutch oven — a size widely recognized as the preferred choice for everyday cooking, from soups and stews to bread, braises, and family meals — making it stand out from the smaller pumpkin Dutch ovens available today."The response to the White Pumpkin Dutch Oven last season was beyond anything we expected," said Jamie Morehead, Founder of Larder & Vine. "We're grateful to everyone who welcomed it into their homes, and we're excited to offer it again this season."Crafted from enameled cast iron, it delivers the even heating and heat retention that have made Dutch ovens a kitchen staple for generations, helping home cooks achieve consistent, reliable results with every meal. Its durable enamel finish requires no seasoning, while compatibility with all cooktops and a 500°F oven-safe rating make it ready for everything from slow-simmered soups to roasted meats and freshly baked bread.From cozy weeknight dinners to Thanksgiving gatherings, the White Pumpkin Dutch Oven is made for the moments that bring people together throughout the fall season. Its classic design and soft white finish bring timeless seasonal style to the table, making it as beautiful to serve in as it is to cook with.This August, Larder & Vine will expand the collection with the introduction of its new Harvest Pumpkin Dutch Oven, inspired by the warm, rich colors of French heirloom pumpkins. Additional details will be announced closer to its release.Available now with a suggested retail price of $149.99, the White Pumpkin Dutch Oven can be purchased through Amazon, Walmart, and Larder & Vine.About Larder & VineLarder & Vine is a kitchenware brand creating thoughtfully designed cookware, bakeware, tableware, and kitchen essentials that combine timeless design with everyday functionality. Inspired by the belief that food brings people together, the brand creates products for everyday cooking, memorable gatherings, and lasting traditions.

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