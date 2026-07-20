Vital Red Light Therapy Now Featured at Give More Training's New St. Peters Hockey Facility

Vital Red Light's full-body therapy bed is now at Give More Training's St. Peters HQ, giving players from youth to NHL level access to recovery.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Red Light announced today that its full-body Vital Bed is now available to athletes at Give More Training (GMT), a St. Louis-area hockey performance company founded by former professional player Jeff LoVecchio. The bed anchors the recovery room at GMT's new headquarters in St. Peters, Missouri.GMT Headquarters is a purpose-built off-ice training facility serving hockey players at every level, from youth athletes to NHL professionals. The facility pairs a fully equipped strength floor with a shooting and stick-handling area, a video room, a mindset library, and a dedicated recovery suite that now includes the Vital Bed, as well as a custom sauna and cold plunge."We just built out the recovery room with a state-of-the-art red light bed from Vital Red Light," said Jeff LoVecchio, founder of Give More Training. "[It’s] the top of the top. Absolutely unbelievable to get this in here for the boys. We can use it to warm up or to recover."Red light therapy, also known as photobiomodulation, delivers targeted red and near-infrared wavelengths that support cellular energy production and recovery. The modality has been studied in hundreds of clinical trials and is used by professional athletes, sports medicine practitioners, and training facilities to complement recovery protocols. At GMT, players can use the bed before a session to warm up or afterward to support muscle recovery."Facilities like GMT are exactly where this technology belongs," said Andrew Hasty, CEO of Vital Red Light. "Jeff has built a place where players train seriously and recover seriously. Putting our bed on that floor means athletes at every stage of development get the same recovery tools the pros use."The installation reflects Vital Red Light’s continued expansion into commercial and performance settings, where its devices are used by gyms, clinics, and wellness centers nationwide.For more information, visit vitalredlight.com and follow @vitalredlight and @givemoretraining About Vital Red LightVital Red Light is a wellness technology company that manufactures professional-grade red and near-infrared light therapy devices for home and commercial use. Founded to make medical-grade light therapy accessible outside the clinic, the company today serves consumers, professional athletes, and commercial partners including gyms, clinics, and wellness centers. Under CEO Andrew Hasty, who acquired the company in 2024, Vital Red Light launched its 2.0 line of devices and has rapidly expanded its commercial division. All Vital Red Light devices are third-party tested and built on wavelengths supported by decades of photobiomodulation research. Learn more at vitalredlight.com.About Give More TrainingGive More Training (GMT) is a hockey performance company founded by Jeff LoVecchio, a former professional player who spent a decade in pro hockey before turning to athlete development. GMT has trained thousands of players across multiple locations in the St. Louis area, from 10-year-old AAA athletes to NHL veterans, combining strength and conditioning with skill development, video analysis, and mental performance training. Its new headquarters in St. Peters, MO, houses a full-strength floor, a shooting and stick-handling area, a video room, a mindset library, and a complete recovery suite. LoVecchio also co-hosts the Hockey Think Tank podcast and leads GMT's online training programs for players worldwide. Learn more at givemoretraining.com.

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