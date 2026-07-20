MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER ANNOUNCES 2026 CHRISTMAS TOUR

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas 2026

Best Selling Christmas Artist of all Time Celebrates 40 Years of Touring

I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition.” — Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, celebrates more than 40 Years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry!

Davis said the hallmark tour will begin on November 11, 2026 and run through December 30, 2026. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country. See all tour dates at www.mannheimsteamroller.com/christmas-tour-2026/.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis.

“Now, more than 40 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for more than 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with ICON LIVE.

About ICON LIVE

ICON LIVE is a leading independent producer and promoter of live entertainment, creating, touring and presenting concerts, comedy, theatrical productions, family entertainment, immersive experiences and special events across North America and beyond. Formed through the merger of Icon Concerts and MagicSpace Entertainment, ICON LIVE combines decades of expertise in production, promotion, marketing, ticketing and operations to deliver unforgettable live experiences for audiences, artists, venues and partners. The company develops, owns, produces and promotes a diverse portfolio of live entertainment properties while maintaining strategic venue partnerships and presenting Broadway and touring productions in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit IconLive.com.

About Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller

From his longtime home in Omaha, Neb., Mannheim Steamroller creator and founder Chip Davis makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry’s largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 when industry executives said Davis’ innovative 18th century instrumental rock sound would never sell. In addition to a Grammy Award, Davis is largely credited with establishing the New Age music category.

His first Christmas album in 1984, revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music, the album’s success made Christmas records a “must do” for all music artists. With more than 31.5 million Christmas albums sold, Davis is the #1-selling Christmas artist of all time. Having 19 gold, 8 multi-platinum and 4 platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of music artists with this number of RIAA records. He is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the music industry, offering a rich array of lifestyle products on www.mannheimsteamroller.com including hot chocolate, food, apparel and novelty items. His latest achievement is creating a cutting-edge psychoacoustic technology that is being used in major medical institutions such as Mayo Clinic.

# # #

Click here for Tour Photos, Broll and more information

https://iconlive.com/press-room/mannheim-steamroller-christmas-by-chip-davis/media

To Connect with Mannheim Steamroller, please follow us on Twitter @MannheimSteam and Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MannheimSteamroller

or at www.MannheimSteamroller.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.