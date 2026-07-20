Public Input Sought on “Harford Forward” Master Plan for Future Quality of Life

BEL AIR, Md., (July 20, 2026) - Harford County is seeking community input to begin an update on its master plan, a public policy guide that will affect those who live and work in the county for the next 10 to 20 years. The update, entitled Harford Forward, will guide county decisions on land use, public facilities, economic development, natural resources, historic preservation, transportation and public health. The state of Maryland requires counties to update their master plan at least every 10 years. Harford’s last update was in 2016.

“Harford Forward will help shape our county’s future and citizen input is essential to creating a plan that moves Harford forward while also protecting our wonderful quality of life,” County Executive Cassilly said. “My administration is committed to ensuring a transparent planning process and providing multiple opportunities for public involvement.”

Harford Forward will be organized around eight themes: Agricultural Preservation, Economic Development, Historic Preservation, Housing, Public Safety, Strong Communities, Transportation, and Natural Resources.

A public engagement period is open and will run through February 2027. After all public input is received, a draft plan is projected to be released to the public in November 2027.

More information is on the website, www.harfordforward.com where a 5-minute survey is the first opportunity for public input.

To connect with community members, representatives from Harford County Planning & Zoning will be on hand at upcoming public events including the Farm Fair, Bel Air First Fridays on August 7, and the Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market on August 15. When the county executive’s community advisory boards return after their summer break, P&Z staff will be scheduling presentations and opportunities for discussion. Community advisory board meetings are open to the public; meeting details are on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1603/Community-Advisory-Boards .

Public input and questions are also welcome via email to masterplan@harfordcountymd.gov or by calling 410-638-3103.

Expected to be in development for approximately one year, Harford Forward will be subject to final approval by the Harford County Council.





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