Harford Awarded $1.5 Million for Waterway Improvements in Joppatowne

BEL AIR, Md., (July 20, 2026) - Harford County has been awarded $1.5 million from Maryland’s FY 2027 Waterway Improvement Fund for maintenance dredging of the Gunpowder River and Taylor Creek in Joppatowne. The work to improve public boating access and public safety is expected to begin this winter.

“Harford’s waterways are among our most cherished natural resources,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “Safeguarding this public asset is an essential investment in our quality of life.”

To expedite the project, the Cassilly administration provided $121,639 in county funding to begin the necessary engineering and permitting processes. The state’s $1.5 million will fully cover the cost of dredging.





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