Firefighters secure active edge of Board Mountain spot fire as East Evans Creek Fire grows to 15,015 acres

Firefighters made significant progress overnight, completing a control line around the active portion of the Board Mountain spot fire. The East Evans Creek Fire has now burned 15,015 acres and is 8 percent contained.

Crews focused on the southern edge of the Board Mountain spot fire, south of Boswell Mountain, to reinforce lines and stop the fire from spreading further after it crossed control lines late Sunday. Work continues Monday to improve these lines, extinguish remaining heat, and remove hazardous trees.

On the main fire, containment lines held overnight Sunday despite dry vegetation and persistent heat. Firefighters are also working to secure the perimeters of the Canyon Creek spot fire and the spot fire northwest of Hull Mountain.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Team and Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1 are managing the incident with 2,401 total personnel. Structural task forces have completed extensive preparation, and protection measures around threatened communities. These resources remain positioned in the Antioch, Jones Road, Pomeroy, Shady Cove, Trail, Long Branch, Dry Creek, and Ramsey Canyon Road areas to defend homes and support wildland operations.

Weather conditions remain a concern as an incident meteorologist monitors a morning inversion that could delay firefighting flights. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to high-90s this afternoon with increasing winds, which may lead to more active fire behavior and spotting.

Fourteen aircraft are assigned to the fire, supported by 128 engines and 71 hand crews. Aircraft will work today to address hot spots on the southeast side of the Board Mountain spot fire where dozer lines stopped forward movement overnight.

Evacuation notices remain in effect for parts of Jackson and Douglas counties. Several roads and Bureau of Land Management areas near the fire are closed to the public for safety, including East Evans Creek Road at Meadows Road. A Temporary Flight Restriction is also in place, and officials remind the public that flying drones near the fire is illegal and will ground firefighting aircraft.