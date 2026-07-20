Discount Drain Cleaning LV Expands Commercial Trenchless and Plumbing Services Across the Las Vegas Valley

The company's expanded commercial division offers CIPP pipe lining, trenchless sewer repair, and comprehensive plumbing solutions for local businesses.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Responding to growing demand for minimally invasive sewer rehabilitation and commercial plumbing solutions , Discount Drain Cleaning LV has expanded its commercial operations to better serve businesses throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The expanded division strengthens the company's capabilities in commercial trenchless sewer repair and cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining while offering a broader range of plumbing services for commercial properties.The expansion is designed to support businesses that depend on reliable plumbing infrastructure, including office buildings, retail centers, restaurants, industrial facilities, apartment communities, and other commercial properties. By combining advanced trenchless technology with experienced plumbing professionals, Discount Drain Cleaning LV helps commercial customers address complex sewer and piping issues while minimizing disruption whenever possible.Expanding Commercial Trenchless CapabilitiesCommercial trenchless sewer repair and CIPP pipe lining are at the center of the company's expanded service offerings. These rehabilitation methods restore aging or damaged sewer lines with significantly less surface disruption than conventional excavation, helping preserve parking lots, sidewalks, landscaping, and other property features when conditions allow.Using specialized equipment and proven installation techniques, the company provides long-lasting solutions that reduce project timelines and help businesses return to normal operations more quickly."Commercial properties rely on dependable plumbing systems to keep daily operations running smoothly," said a spokesperson for Discount Drain Cleaning LV. "By expanding our trenchless capabilities, we're able to provide business owners with efficient repair solutions that minimize disruption while delivering the quality workmanship our customers expect."Full-Service Commercial Plumbing SupportIn addition to trenchless sewer rehabilitation, Discount Drain Cleaning LV now offers a comprehensive range of commercial plumbing services that help businesses maintain, repair, and upgrade critical plumbing infrastructure.Commercial services include:Trenchless sewer solutions● Commercial trenchless sewer repair● CIPP pipe lining● Sewer repair and sewer line replacementPlumbing infrastructure services● Pipe repair and pipe replacement● Water repipe services● Water leak detection and repair● Emergency water leak repairSewer maintenance and diagnostics● Commercial hydro jetting● Sewer camera inspections● Sewer locating● Sewer cleaning● Root removalThese services enable property owners and facility managers to identify developing issues early, complete necessary repairs efficiently, and extend the life of their plumbing systems.Supporting Long-Term Business OperationsUnexpected sewer or plumbing failures can interrupt business operations, create safety concerns, and lead to expensive property damage. Discount Drain Cleaning LV works closely with commercial clients to provide timely diagnostics, effective repairs, and practical long-term solutions tailored to each property's unique needs.Eligible customers can also take advantage of 0% financing if paid in 6 months on qualifying projects, providing additional flexibility when investing in essential plumbing and trenchless sewer repairs.Share Your ExperienceDiscount Drain Cleaning LV values customer feedback and continually uses it to improve its services. Customers are encouraged to share their experiences through the company's website to help the team continue meeting the needs of businesses and homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley.To learn more or leave feedback, visit https://discountdraincleanlv.com About Discount Drain Cleaning LVFounded in 2014, Discount Drain Cleaning LV is a locally owned and operated plumbing company serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The company specializes in trenchless sewer repair, CIPP pipe lining, sewer repair, hydro jetting, leak detection, repiping, drain cleaning, and emergency plumbing services. Known for dependable workmanship and responsive customer service, Discount Drain Cleaning LV remains committed to delivering efficient, long-lasting plumbing solutions using modern equipment and proven repair methods.For more information, visit https://discountdraincleanlv.com

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