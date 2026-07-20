U.S. Surgitech Announces Patent Awarded for SurgyNeedle™

Patient safety begins with better design. Now with the SurgyNeedle out in the market, it leaves no room for cross contamination between patient” — Maaz Meah (U.S. Surgitech Founder & President)

CAROL STREAM, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - U.S. Surgitech a global medical device company that specializes in Medical and Surgical Devices, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office have issued a Patent for SurgyNeedle™ (Application No. 16/359,423), a milestone in the company's push to make minimally invasive surgery safer through single use design.

In Laproscopic surgeries, there is almost always a stainless-steel reusable aspiration and irrigation needle that needs to be reprocessed which can be unsafe and complicated. If improperly processed it can lead to Surgical Site Infections (SSI) which is a major public health challenge. The Disposable SurgyNeedle™ device was invented to replace those reusable needles and combat the incidences caused by difficult-to-clean instruments by eliminating cross-contamination. The annual economic burden of SSIs in the US healthcare system alone is estimated at $3.3 billion.



SurgyNeedle™ – Aspiration Needle

The Aspiration Needle pairs a flexible, transparent shaft with an ultra sharp tip, giving surgeons real-time visibility into fluid as they work. It's built for the maneuverability and controlled tissue penetration that laparoscopic, robotic, and endoscopic procedures demand.

SurgyNeedle™ – Single Site Injection Needle

The Single Site Injection Needle takes the same transparent shaft approach and applies it to endoscopic urology. With controlled needle deployment, it's designed to give clinicians precise, millimeter-level control when administering muscle-blocking agents or other fluids, particularly for intradetrusor injections, where accuracy matters most. Together, the two instruments reflect what U.S. Surgitech says is its core mission: developing practical, single-use technologies that solve real clinical problems and improve outcomes in the operating room.

More information about SurgyNeedle™ is available at surgyneedle.com.

About U.S. Surgitech

U.S. Surgitech is committed to advancing healthcare through medical solutions that improve surgical performance and patient safety. The company develops practical solutions designed to solve real world clinical challenges and enhance procedural outcomes.

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